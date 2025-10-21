- Croissance
Trades:
549
Bénéfice trades:
400 (72.85%)
Perte trades:
149 (27.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
672.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-657.28 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7 730.24 USD (250 644 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 305.43 USD (268 766 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (58.55 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
690.70 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
11.62%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.63%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
72
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.46
Longs trades:
285 (51.91%)
Courts trades:
264 (48.09%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
0.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
19.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-49.03 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-237.29 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-657.28 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
36.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
499.47 USD
Maximal:
922.48 USD (64.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
64.83% (922.48 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.56% (50.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDf
|549
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDf
|425
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDf
|-18K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +672.64 USD
Pire transaction: -657 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +58.55 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -237.29 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Gold trading strategy in the direction of the trend, with this strategy, you do not have to worry when the market fluctuates strongly and runs in the opposite direction, helping you earn more profit in the market.
To copy the strategy, you should follow the capital management that suits you because the market always has unexpected risks
When copying the strategy, you should manage your capital at 30% to 50%, you can consider cutting orders yourself
