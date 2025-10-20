- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
20
Bénéfice trades:
20 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
449.50 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 409.20 USD (3 136 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (1 409.20 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 409.20 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.72
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.56%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
15 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
16 (80.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (20.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
70.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
70.46 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
26.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
29.90% (1 734.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|XTIUSD
|8
|US30
|2
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|XTIUSD
|193
|US30
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|XTIUSD
|156
|US30
|258
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +449.50 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 409.20 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.11 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.50 × 135
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.51 × 369
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.70 × 169
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real7
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.41 × 274
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.47 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.76 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.77 × 752
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.92 × 322
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.12 × 2187
|
JustForex-Live2
|2.14 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.14 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|2.29 × 7
|
ICTrading-Live29
|2.40 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.97 × 60
|
TitanFX-06
|3.00 × 8
|
AUSForex-Live 2
|3.20 × 10
|
EBCGroup-Live
|3.33 × 18
44 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Haval Mamar — Entrepreneur, Investor, Financial Strategist, and Humanitarian
Born: January 8, 1997
Birthplace: Erbil, Kurdistan Region
Residence: Kyiv, Ukraine
|Net Profits: ≈ $1.2 million
Haval Mamar is a Kurdish-born entrepreneur, professional investor, and financial strategist based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Known for his disciplined trading in U.S. stocks and gold, he has built a diverse investment portfolio across the U.S. and Frankfurt stock exchanges, achieving cumulative net profits exceeding $1.2 million by 2025.
He holds two master’s degrees in International Business and International Relations, and is currently a PhD candidate at the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, specializing in international economics and market strategy. His academic work often focuses on the intersection of global finance, geopolitical dynamics, and sustainable business models.
Beyond finance, Haval Mamar is widely recognized for his humanitarian and journalistic work during the war in Ukraine. He has volunteered with the United Nations and international NGOs, organized humanitarian aid across five countries, and provided analytical reporting on Ukraine’s situation to Kurdish and global media outlets.
As an independent market analyst, Mamar regularly publishes insights on gold trends, U.S. equities, and geopolitical risk impacts on emerging markets. He has earned a reputation as a transparent and ethical investor, combining analytical precision with humanitarian purpose.
Fluent in Kurdish, English, Ukrainian, Russian, and Arabic, and currently learning German and Italian, he represents a new generation of global entrepreneurs bridging financial intelligence with social responsibility.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
97 USD par mois
27%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
USD
USD
1
0%
20
100%
100%
n/a
70.46
USD
USD
30%
1:500