SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Ai 2025
Pongsakorn Kaewarun

Gold Ai 2025

Pongsakorn Kaewarun
0 avis
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 300 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -68%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:300
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 028
Bénéfice trades:
1 270 (62.62%)
Perte trades:
758 (37.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
25.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-45.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 092.58 USD (15 897 506 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 864.54 USD (314 996 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
39 (87.82 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
175.06 USD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
20.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
406.52%
Dernier trade:
44 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
224
Temps de détention moyen:
14 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.28
Longs trades:
1 275 (62.87%)
Courts trades:
753 (37.13%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
0.11 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.10 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
109 (-793.60 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-793.60 USD (109)
Croissance mensuelle:
-30.72%
Algo trading:
11%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
59.12 USD
Maximal:
824.82 USD (72.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
92.39% (824.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
49.14% (306.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD# 1946
BRENTCash 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 419
BRENTCash -14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 64K
BRENTCash -33
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +25.46 USD
Pire transaction: -46 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 24
Pertes consécutives maximales: 109
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +87.82 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -793.60 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

GOLD AI 2025: Intelligent Gold Trading

Welcome to the GOLD AI 2025, an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD).

Our strategy is built around a proprietary Artificial Intelligence model that analyzes market conditions to make smart, data-driven decisions. The system is designed for stable, long-term growth by combining high-probability signals with a robust, built-in risk management framework.

Core Strategy

  • AI-Powered Decisions: The bot's "brain" is a machine-learning model that constantly scans the market for ideal trading setups.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: We identify the dominant, long-term market trend on a higher timeframe and then patiently wait for a precise, high-probability entry signal on a lower timeframe.

  • Trend Following: The strategy is designed to trade in harmony with the main market momentum, aiming to capture significant moves while filtering out low-quality "noise."

Risk Management: Our First Priority

Safety and capital preservation are at the heart of this strategy.

  1. Mandatory Stop Loss: Every single trade is protected with a pre-defined Stop Loss from the moment it is opened.

  2. One Trade at a Time: The EA will only open one position at a time. We strictly avoid risky techniques like grid, martingale, or averaging down.

  3. Smart Cooldown Feature: After a position is closed by a Stop Loss, the AI automatically enters a "cooldown" period. This intelligent feature prevents "revenge trading" and forces the bot to wait for more stable market conditions before re-engaging.

  4. Active Trade Management: The AI doesn't just "set and forget." It actively monitors the confidence level of an open trade. If the market dynamics change and confidence drops, the EA is designed to exit the position early to protect capital.

Join us for a disciplined, intelligent, and safety-focused approach to trading gold.


Aucun avis
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 07:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.04 06:50
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 06:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.20 13:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 13:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Ai 2025
300 USD par mois
-68%
0
0
USD
284
USD
11
11%
2 028
62%
20%
1.05
0.11
USD
92%
1:300
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.