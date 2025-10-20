- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|444
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|80K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.09 × 4221
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
About Stratgey :
This account is managed using a disciplined swing trading strategy with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and capital growth.
Every position is executed based on clear technical setups, market structure analysis, and momentum confirmation — no random entries, no emotional trading.
Key Objectives:
Preserve capital above everything else
Maintain stable monthly growth
Control drawdown below acceptable limits
Trade with patience, discipline, and precision
Trading Style:
Timeframe: H4 (Swing Strategy)
Risk:Reward = 1:2
Assets: XAUUSD (Gold)
Target Realistic : avg 2% to 5% per month
Mindset:
Trading is not about prediction — it’s about execution with discipline.
My focus is to grow this account steadily while following a structured plan and professional risk management.
Motto:
“Discipline and consistency build wealth — not luck.”
For transparency and trading philosophy, follow my trading journey under the brand “Seni Trader 99” — where art meets precision in the world of trading.
