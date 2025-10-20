About Stratgey :

This account is managed using a disciplined swing trading strategy with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and capital growth.

Every position is executed based on clear technical setups, market structure analysis, and momentum confirmation — no random entries, no emotional trading.





Key Objectives:

Preserve capital above everything else

Maintain stable monthly growth

Control drawdown below acceptable limits

Trade with patience, discipline, and precision





Trading Style:

Timeframe: H4 (Swing Strategy)

Risk:Reward = 1:2

Assets: XAUUSD (Gold)

Target Realistic : avg 2% to 5% per month

Mindset:

Trading is not about prediction — it’s about execution with discipline.

My focus is to grow this account steadily while following a structured plan and professional risk management.





Motto:

“Discipline and consistency build wealth — not luck.”

For transparency and trading philosophy, follow my trading journey under the brand “Seni Trader 99” — where art meets precision in the world of trading.