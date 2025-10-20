SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Seni Trader 99 Swing Gold Pro
Putu Restu Aditya Putra

Seni Trader 99 Swing Gold Pro

Putu Restu Aditya Putra
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 38%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
6 (75.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (25.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 021 449.54 IDR
Pire transaction:
-995 313.72 IDR
Bénéfice brut:
5 959 717.84 IDR (100 084 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 555 042.45 IDR (19 939 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (2 987 241.22 IDR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 987 241.22 IDR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.82
Activité de trading:
2.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.71%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
57 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
4.38
Longs trades:
3 (37.50%)
Courts trades:
5 (62.50%)
Facteur de profit:
3.83
Rendement attendu:
550 584.42 IDR
Bénéfice moyen:
993 286.31 IDR
Perte moyenne:
-777 521.23 IDR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-995 313.72 IDR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-995 313.72 IDR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
37.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5 467.24 IDR
Maximal:
1 006 315.36 IDR (5.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.92% (1 006 315.36 IDR)
Par fonds propres:
4.92% (837 169.77 IDR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 444
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 80K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 021 449.54 IDR
Pire transaction: -995 314 IDR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 987 241.22 IDR
Perte consécutive maximale: -995 313.72 IDR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
12.09 × 4221
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
About Stratgey :

This account is managed using a disciplined swing trading strategy with a strong focus on risk control, consistency, and capital growth.

Every position is executed based on clear technical setups, market structure analysis, and momentum confirmation — no random entries, no emotional trading.


Key Objectives:

Preserve capital above everything else

Maintain stable monthly growth

Control drawdown below acceptable limits

Trade with patience, discipline, and precision


Trading Style:

Timeframe: H4 (Swing Strategy)

Risk:Reward = 1:2

Assets: XAUUSD (Gold)

Target Realistic : avg 2% to 5% per month

Mindset:

Trading is not about prediction — it’s about execution with discipline.

My focus is to grow this account steadily while following a structured plan and professional risk management.


Motto:

“Discipline and consistency build wealth — not luck.”

For transparency and trading philosophy, follow my trading journey under the brand “Seni Trader 99” — where art meets precision in the world of trading.

Aucun avis
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 09:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 13:33
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 13:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.20 09:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 09:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 09:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 09:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Seni Trader 99 Swing Gold Pro
30 USD par mois
38%
0
0
USD
16M
IDR
2
0%
8
75%
3%
3.83
550 584.42
IDR
6%
1:500
Copier

