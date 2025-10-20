SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / GoldVeritas Digital
Febri Eka Sulistyani

GoldVeritas Digital

Febri Eka Sulistyani
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
39
Bénéfice trades:
30 (76.92%)
Perte trades:
9 (23.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.17 USD
Bénéfice brut:
73.50 USD (7 338 pips)
Perte brute:
-22.99 USD (2 294 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (21.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
21.81 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.44
Activité de trading:
84.21%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.06%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
15 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.36
Longs trades:
22 (56.41%)
Courts trades:
17 (43.59%)
Facteur de profit:
3.20
Rendement attendu:
1.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.45 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.55 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-4.87 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6.17 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.42 USD (0.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.89% (9.42 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.24% (33.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 51
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.96 USD
Pire transaction: -6 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.87 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
4.20 × 15
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
GoldVeritas is a professional copy trading service focused on XAU/USD (Gold) trading.

Designed for traders who value security, transparency, and consistent performance, GoldVeritas applies a proven strategy with strict risk management and high-precision trade execution.

With a data-driven approach and deep experience in the gold market, GoldVeritas is committed to delivering steady long-term growth — not just short-term gains.

Join today and experience how professional trading discipline can work for you — let our strategy generate profits while you sit back and enjoy the results.

Aucun avis
2025.10.20 10:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.20 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 09:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GoldVeritas Digital
30 USD par mois
5%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
100%
39
76%
84%
3.19
1.30
USD
3%
1:500
Copier

