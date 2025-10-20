- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FTMO-Server2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold/USD)
Strategy Type: AI-Driven Quantitative System (Hedging)
Average Monthly Growth: ~10%
Win Rate: ~70%
Recommended Balance: $1100+
Recommended Leverage: 1:100
Account Type: Hedging
Website: playonbit.com
🧠 Strategy Overview
PlayOnBit XAUUSD Conservative is an AI-assisted quantitative trading system designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, data awareness, and capital protection.
It integrates multi-layered analysis.
The strategy executes only when conviction is high, minimizing false signals and drawdowns.
⚙️ Trade Management
-
Hedging System: Up to 4 slots managed adaptively for dynamic risk control.
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit: Based on ATR (volatility-adjusted), typically 1.5×ATR SL, 2–3×ATR TP.
-
Break-Even Logic: Moves SL to risk-free only when momentum is confirmed — reduces stop-hunt losses.
-
Smart Exposure Control: Reduces or offsets trades before high-impact events.
-
Average Trade Duration: 1–4 days.
💡 Why Premium ($49/mo)
Unlike generic $30 signals, PlayOnBit uses a custom AI-macro fusion model — the same engine that powers institutional gold sentiment analysis.
Subscribers gain access to:
-
Advanced hedging logic (rare among retail signals)
-
High-consistency returns (~10% monthly average)
-
Real-time adaptive AI monitoring
-
Deep macro and sentiment awareness unavailable in lower-tier systems
You’re not just subscribing to a bot — you’re following a quantitative system with institutional intelligence behind it.
📈 Performance Philosophy
Focus: Stable, compounding growth with disciplined risk.
Drawdowns are managed proactively through position balancing and adaptive exposure.
The goal: Steady monthly profit without emotional trading.
⚠️ Risk Disclosure
Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.
For guidance on subscriptions and trade mirroring, see:
👉 Official MQL5 Signal Subscriber Guide
