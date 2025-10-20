SignauxSections
Mohammadmahdi Hosseinzadeh

PlayOnBit XAUUSD Conservative

Mohammadmahdi Hosseinzadeh
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 8%
FTMO-Server2
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
10 (90.90%)
Perte trades:
1 (9.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
402.26 USD
Pire transaction:
-255.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 055.88 USD (51 141 pips)
Perte brute:
-256.77 USD (8 528 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (291.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
764.22 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.50
Activité de trading:
67.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
23.64%
Dernier trade:
45 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.12
Longs trades:
7 (63.64%)
Courts trades:
4 (36.36%)
Facteur de profit:
4.11
Rendement attendu:
72.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
105.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-256.77 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-255.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-255.93 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
256.08 USD (2.49%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.49% (256.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.12% (218.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 799
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 43K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +402.26 USD
Pire transaction: -256 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +291.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -255.93 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FTMO-Server2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold/USD)
Strategy Type: AI-Driven Quantitative System (Hedging)
Average Monthly Growth: ~10%
Win Rate: ~70%
Recommended Balance: $1100+
Recommended Leverage: 1:100
Account Type: Hedging

Website: playonbit.com

🧠 Strategy Overview

PlayOnBit XAUUSD Conservative is an AI-assisted quantitative trading system designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, data awareness, and capital protection.
It integrates multi-layered analysis.

The strategy executes only when conviction is high, minimizing false signals and drawdowns.

⚙️ Trade Management

  • Hedging System: Up to 4 slots managed adaptively for dynamic risk control.

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: Based on ATR (volatility-adjusted), typically 1.5×ATR SL, 2–3×ATR TP.

  • Break-Even Logic: Moves SL to risk-free only when momentum is confirmed — reduces stop-hunt losses.

  • Smart Exposure Control: Reduces or offsets trades before high-impact events.

  • Average Trade Duration: 1–4 days.

💡 Why Premium ($49/mo)

Unlike generic $30 signals, PlayOnBit uses a custom AI-macro fusion model — the same engine that powers institutional gold sentiment analysis.
Subscribers gain access to:

  • Advanced hedging logic (rare among retail signals)

  • High-consistency returns (~10% monthly average)

  • Real-time adaptive AI monitoring

  • Deep macro and sentiment awareness unavailable in lower-tier systems

You’re not just subscribing to a bot — you’re following a quantitative system with institutional intelligence behind it.

📈 Performance Philosophy

Focus: Stable, compounding growth with disciplined risk.
Drawdowns are managed proactively through position balancing and adaptive exposure.
The goal: Steady monthly profit without emotional trading.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.
For guidance on subscriptions and trade mirroring, see:
👉 Official MQL5 Signal Subscriber Guide


Aucun avis
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 13:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 06:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 06:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.20 00:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 00:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 00:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 00:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 00:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
