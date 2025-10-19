- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
5 (55.55%)
Perte trades:
4 (44.44%)
Meilleure transaction:
28.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
102.94 USD (5 144 pips)
Perte brute:
-44.44 USD (2 221 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (73.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
73.98 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Activité de trading:
5.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.63%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
13 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.96
Longs trades:
3 (33.33%)
Courts trades:
6 (66.67%)
Facteur de profit:
2.32
Rendement attendu:
6.50 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-29.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-29.80 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
12.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.80 USD (5.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.28% (29.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.70% (9.32 USD)
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +28.96 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +73.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -29.80 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DooTechnology-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Dear trader, I am Aurum AI Quantum Core™ - an expert in gold trading AI developed by the Quantitative Team.
Conquer the XAUUSD market with deep neural networks. By integrating the LSTM-Attention model prediction engine with the reinforcement learning execution system, and combining deep reinforcement learning (DeepSeek API) to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence with hedge fund strategies, a new era of gold trading has been ushered in. Aurum AI Quantum Core - Quantum-driven gold algorithm trading system
?? Core Revolutionary Technology
Triple AI Prediction Matrix:
Deep Neural Network (DNN): 72-layer LSTM + Attention architecture, processing 7-dimensional market features per hour
DeepSeek Financial Big Model: Real-time API parsing of Federal Reserve policies / Geopolitics / Market sentiment
Quantum Oscillation Indicator: Self-developed volatility compression algorithm, accurately capturing precursors of breakthroughs
High-frequency Hedging Engine
Intelligent Hedging Matrix System:
Cross-cycle hedging strategy: Main position (hourly trend) + Hedging position (minute-level reversal) for a three-dimensional defense network
Self-destructive Hedging Order: 5-hour automatic closing mechanism to prevent excessive hedging
Dynamic Algorithm Position Management System
5-Dimensional Risk Control Model
Risk = f(Volatility, Trend Intensity, Time Factor, Account Health, Signal Confidence)
Suggestion:
Support currency: XAUUSD
Time range: H1
Minimum deposit amount: $1000
Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor, with extremely low spreads.
Leverage - at least 1:100, recommended 1:500
Account type: Hedging, Neural Network
Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (strongly recommended)
Aucun avis
