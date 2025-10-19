Dear trader, I am Aurum AI Quantum Core™ - an expert in gold trading AI developed by the Quantitative Team.

Conquer the XAUUSD market with deep neural networks. By integrating the LSTM-Attention model prediction engine with the reinforcement learning execution system, and combining deep reinforcement learning (DeepSeek API) to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence with hedge fund strategies, a new era of gold trading has been ushered in. Aurum AI Quantum Core - Quantum-driven gold algorithm trading system

?? Core Revolutionary Technology

Triple AI Prediction Matrix:

Deep Neural Network (DNN): 72-layer LSTM + Attention architecture, processing 7-dimensional market features per hour

DeepSeek Financial Big Model: Real-time API parsing of Federal Reserve policies / Geopolitics / Market sentiment

Quantum Oscillation Indicator: Self-developed volatility compression algorithm, accurately capturing precursors of breakthroughs

High-frequency Hedging Engine

Intelligent Hedging Matrix System:

Cross-cycle hedging strategy: Main position (hourly trend) + Hedging position (minute-level reversal) for a three-dimensional defense network

Self-destructive Hedging Order: 5-hour automatic closing mechanism to prevent excessive hedging

Dynamic Algorithm Position Management System

5-Dimensional Risk Control Model

Risk = f(Volatility, Trend Intensity, Time Factor, Account Health, Signal Confidence)

Suggestion:

Support currency: XAUUSD

Time range: H1

Minimum deposit amount: $1000

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor, with extremely low spreads.

Leverage - at least 1:100, recommended 1:500

Account type: Hedging, Neural Network

Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (strongly recommended)