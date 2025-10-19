SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / AurumAIQuantumCore
Lin Sheng Wu

AurumAIQuantumCore

Lin Sheng Wu
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 12%
DooTechnology-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
5 (55.55%)
Perte trades:
4 (44.44%)
Meilleure transaction:
28.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
102.94 USD (5 144 pips)
Perte brute:
-44.44 USD (2 221 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (73.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
73.98 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Activité de trading:
5.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.63%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
13 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.96
Longs trades:
3 (33.33%)
Courts trades:
6 (66.67%)
Facteur de profit:
2.32
Rendement attendu:
6.50 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-29.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-29.80 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
12.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.80 USD (5.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.28% (29.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.70% (9.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 58
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 2.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +28.96 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +73.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -29.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DooTechnology-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Dear trader, I am Aurum AI Quantum Core™ - an expert in gold trading AI developed by the Quantitative Team. 
Conquer the XAUUSD market with deep neural networks. By integrating the LSTM-Attention model prediction engine with the reinforcement learning execution system, and combining deep reinforcement learning (DeepSeek API) to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence with hedge fund strategies, a new era of gold trading has been ushered in. Aurum AI Quantum Core - Quantum-driven gold algorithm trading system 
?? Core Revolutionary Technology
Triple AI Prediction Matrix:
Deep Neural Network (DNN): 72-layer LSTM + Attention architecture, processing 7-dimensional market features per hour
DeepSeek Financial Big Model: Real-time API parsing of Federal Reserve policies / Geopolitics / Market sentiment
Quantum Oscillation Indicator: Self-developed volatility compression algorithm, accurately capturing precursors of breakthroughs
High-frequency Hedging Engine
Intelligent Hedging Matrix System:
Cross-cycle hedging strategy: Main position (hourly trend) + Hedging position (minute-level reversal) for a three-dimensional defense network
Self-destructive Hedging Order: 5-hour automatic closing mechanism to prevent excessive hedging
Dynamic Algorithm Position Management System
5-Dimensional Risk Control Model
Risk = f(Volatility, Trend Intensity, Time Factor, Account Health, Signal Confidence) 
Suggestion:
Support currency: XAUUSD
Time range: H1
Minimum deposit amount: $1000
Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor, with extremely low spreads.
Leverage - at least 1:100, recommended 1:500
Account type: Hedging, Neural Network
Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (strongly recommended)
Aucun avis
2025.10.21 02:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.19 23:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.19 23:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.19 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 09:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.19 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.19 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AurumAIQuantumCore
30 USD par mois
12%
0
0
USD
532
USD
1
100%
9
55%
6%
2.31
6.50
USD
5%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.