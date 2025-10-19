- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP...
|2
|GBPCAD...
|2
|EURCAD...
|2
|AUDUSD...
|2
|GBPJPY...
|2
|AUDJPY...
|2
|NZDCAD...
|2
|EURJPY...
|2
|USDCAD...
|2
|AUDCAD...
|2
|GBPUSD...
|1
|GBPNZD...
|1
|GBPAUD...
|1
|AUDNZD...
|1
|EURNZD...
|1
|EURAUD...
|1
|USDJPY...
|1
|CADJPY...
|1
|EURUSD...
|1
|NZDUSD...
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP...
|-3
|GBPCAD...
|10
|EURCAD...
|11
|AUDUSD...
|13
|GBPJPY...
|0
|AUDJPY...
|-6
|NZDCAD...
|8
|EURJPY...
|-14
|USDCAD...
|1
|AUDCAD...
|11
|GBPUSD...
|7
|GBPNZD...
|0
|GBPAUD...
|0
|AUDNZD...
|1
|EURNZD...
|4
|EURAUD...
|2
|USDJPY...
|-5
|CADJPY...
|-4
|EURUSD...
|2
|NZDUSD...
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP...
|-123
|GBPCAD...
|730
|EURCAD...
|745
|AUDUSD...
|636
|GBPJPY...
|51
|AUDJPY...
|-432
|NZDCAD...
|555
|EURJPY...
|-1.1K
|USDCAD...
|74
|AUDCAD...
|743
|GBPUSD...
|365
|GBPNZD...
|10
|GBPAUD...
|-4
|AUDNZD...
|85
|EURNZD...
|337
|EURAUD...
|187
|USDJPY...
|-344
|CADJPY...
|-283
|EURUSD...
|123
|NZDUSD...
|170
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MEXAtlantic-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Welcome to Fortune 9, a professional MT5 signal service led by Dr. Arun, combining technical precision, disciplined execution, and a structured risk–reward framework.
Every trade is selected through a multi-confirmation process that integrates directional bias, market structure alignment, and price reaction at high-value zones. The system focuses on quality over quantity, identifying asymmetric setups with clearly defined risk and logical exits.
Trade entries are not random — they are based on measured momentum shifts and institutional price behavior, allowing consistent capture of short- to medium-term trends while minimizing drawdowns.
Position sizing and exposure are managed dynamically to preserve equity during volatility while maximizing profit potential during high-probability conditions.
Fortune 9 is built for traders who seek transparency, reliability, and consistent performance — not hype.
Each signal reflects a balance of technical accuracy, patience, and precision timing — the foundation of sustainable trading.
Fortune 9 — Engineering Fortune through Precision.
