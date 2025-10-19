SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Fortune9
Arun Muthu Kumaran

Fortune9

Arun Muthu Kumaran
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
MEXAtlantic-Real
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
30
Bénéfice trades:
20 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
10 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
11.29 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.79 USD
Bénéfice brut:
85.72 USD (5 627 pips)
Perte brute:
-43.56 USD (3 065 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (16.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
26.58 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Activité de trading:
41.75%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.61%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.39
Longs trades:
11 (36.67%)
Courts trades:
19 (63.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.97
Rendement attendu:
1.41 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.36 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-17.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-18.93 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.59%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.13 USD
Maximal:
30.26 USD (1.82%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.82% (30.26 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.07% (33.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURGBP... 2
GBPCAD... 2
EURCAD... 2
AUDUSD... 2
GBPJPY... 2
AUDJPY... 2
NZDCAD... 2
EURJPY... 2
USDCAD... 2
AUDCAD... 2
GBPUSD... 1
GBPNZD... 1
GBPAUD... 1
AUDNZD... 1
EURNZD... 1
EURAUD... 1
USDJPY... 1
CADJPY... 1
EURUSD... 1
NZDUSD... 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP... -3
GBPCAD... 10
EURCAD... 11
AUDUSD... 13
GBPJPY... 0
AUDJPY... -6
NZDCAD... 8
EURJPY... -14
USDCAD... 1
AUDCAD... 11
GBPUSD... 7
GBPNZD... 0
GBPAUD... 0
AUDNZD... 1
EURNZD... 4
EURAUD... 2
USDJPY... -5
CADJPY... -4
EURUSD... 2
NZDUSD... 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP... -123
GBPCAD... 730
EURCAD... 745
AUDUSD... 636
GBPJPY... 51
AUDJPY... -432
NZDCAD... 555
EURJPY... -1.1K
USDCAD... 74
AUDCAD... 743
GBPUSD... 365
GBPNZD... 10
GBPAUD... -4
AUDNZD... 85
EURNZD... 337
EURAUD... 187
USDJPY... -344
CADJPY... -283
EURUSD... 123
NZDUSD... 170
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11.29 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +16.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -17.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MEXAtlantic-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Welcome to Fortune 9, a professional MT5 signal service led by Dr. Arun, combining technical precision, disciplined execution, and a structured risk–reward framework.


Every trade is selected through a multi-confirmation process that integrates directional bias, market structure alignment, and price reaction at high-value zones. The system focuses on quality over quantity, identifying asymmetric setups with clearly defined risk and logical exits.


Trade entries are not random — they are based on measured momentum shifts and institutional price behavior, allowing consistent capture of short- to medium-term trends while minimizing drawdowns.


Position sizing and exposure are managed dynamically to preserve equity during volatility while maximizing profit potential during high-probability conditions.


Fortune 9 is built for traders who seek transparency, reliability, and consistent performance — not hype.

Each signal reflects a balance of technical accuracy, patience, and precision timing — the foundation of sustainable trading.


Fortune 9 — Engineering Fortune through Precision.


Aucun avis
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 15:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 15:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 15:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.23 14:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 14:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 14:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.19 21:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 21:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 06:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.19 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.19 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Fortune9
30 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
1
96%
30
66%
42%
1.96
1.41
USD
2%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.