Benedikt Sieper

MasterReverseMT5

Benedikt Sieper
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
22
Bénéfice trades:
4 (18.18%)
Perte trades:
18 (81.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.99 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
35.89 USD (418 pips)
Perte brute:
-174.79 USD (1 682 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (9.99 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9.99 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.79
Activité de trading:
88.54%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
59.56%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
14 (63.64%)
Courts trades:
8 (36.36%)
Facteur de profit:
0.21
Rendement attendu:
-6.31 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-44.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-44.71 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-30.41%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
138.90 USD
Maximal:
138.90 USD (30.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
30.41% (137.62 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.68% (18.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPCAD 4
AUDCAD 3
EURGBP 3
EURUSD 2
USDCAD 2
NZDCAD 2
AUDCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
EURCAD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD -22
AUDCAD -29
EURGBP -26
EURUSD -1
USDCAD -22
NZDCAD -2
AUDCHF -9
NZDJPY -9
AUDJPY -9
AUDUSD -9
GBPNZD -10
EURCAD 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD -274
AUDCAD -293
EURGBP -171
EURUSD 31
USDCAD -78
NZDCAD 12
AUDCHF -43
NZDJPY -174
AUDJPY -262
AUDUSD -91
GBPNZD -152
EURCAD 231
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.99 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.99 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -44.71 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 31
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.73 × 2639
FusionMarkets-Live
0.83 × 72
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.96 × 4078
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real5
1.22 × 37
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.23 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.38 × 124
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
2.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
2.04 × 172
Axiory-Live
2.08 × 101
Opogroup-Server1
2.12 × 33
29 plus...
Reverse Logic. Smart Results.

This signal is powered by advanced EAs designed to reverse losing trades — when standard accounts hit Stop Loss, this signal hits Take Profit.

✅ 100% automated strategy
✅ EA-based risk control
✅ Consistent TP hits when others lose

Ideal for traders looking for stable, data-driven performance and unique market logic.

💡 Join today and experience trading that turns loss into opportunity.


Aucun avis
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.