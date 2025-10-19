- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|-22
|AUDCAD
|-29
|EURGBP
|-26
|EURUSD
|-1
|USDCAD
|-22
|NZDCAD
|-2
|AUDCHF
|-9
|NZDJPY
|-9
|AUDJPY
|-9
|AUDUSD
|-9
|GBPNZD
|-10
|EURCAD
|9
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|-274
|AUDCAD
|-293
|EURGBP
|-171
|EURUSD
|31
|USDCAD
|-78
|NZDCAD
|12
|AUDCHF
|-43
|NZDJPY
|-174
|AUDJPY
|-262
|AUDUSD
|-91
|GBPNZD
|-152
|EURCAD
|231
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 87
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.42 × 31
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.73 × 2639
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 72
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.96 × 4078
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.22 × 37
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.23 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.38 × 124
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.43 × 7
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|2.04 × 172
|
Axiory-Live
|2.08 × 101
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.12 × 33
Reverse Logic. Smart Results.
This signal is powered by advanced EAs designed to reverse losing trades — when standard accounts hit Stop Loss, this signal hits Take Profit.
✅ 100% automated strategy
✅ EA-based risk control
✅ Consistent TP hits when others lose
Ideal for traders looking for stable, data-driven performance and unique market logic.
💡 Join today and experience trading that turns loss into opportunity.
