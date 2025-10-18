SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Bonosu Golden Wing
Anthonius Soruh

Bonosu Golden Wing

Anthonius Soruh
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 199 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -12%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
1 (12.50%)
Perte trades:
7 (87.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
117.44 USD
Pire transaction:
-132.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
117.44 USD (1 471 pips)
Perte brute:
-697.27 USD (7 837 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (117.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
117.44 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.91
Activité de trading:
10.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.34%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
54 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.83
Longs trades:
3 (37.50%)
Courts trades:
5 (62.50%)
Facteur de profit:
0.17
Rendement attendu:
-72.48 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
117.44 USD
Perte moyenne:
-99.61 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-695.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-695.17 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-11.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
697.27 USD
Maximal:
697.27 USD (13.95%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.94% (697.03 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.70% (79.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -580
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -6.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +117.44 USD
Pire transaction: -132 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +117.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -695.17 USD

Strategy: Single-shot strategy with 1–7 signals per day.
The EA always sets both a Stop Loss and Take Profit at a 1:1 ratio, using automatic range calculation between 40–250 pips.

It does not use trailing stop, martingale, or averaging.
Powered by AI technology that follows the market trend.

Risk Management: Please understand the risks of leveraged trading before using the EA.

Lot Size: Recommended 0.01 lot for $200 capital. For lower drawdown, use 0.01 lot for $500 capital or more.

For further info, contact via Telegram: @realtatino

https://bonosu.com/ea-golden-wing


Aucun avis
2025.10.28 11:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 20:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.23 08:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 08:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 08:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.20 09:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:300
2025.10.18 10:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.18 10:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.18 10:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
