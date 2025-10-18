SignauxSections
Nikita Eremin

Large Language Model Trader

Nikita Eremin
0 avis
62 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 -1%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Croissance
  • Valeur du portefeuille
  • Fonds propres
  • Portefeuille
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
46
Bénéfice trades:
16 (34.78%)
Perte trades:
30 (65.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
81.00 RUB
Pire transaction:
-106.69 RUB
Bénéfice brut:
398.18 RUB (398 pips)
Perte brute:
-844.47 RUB (712 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (62.16 RUB)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
126.00 RUB (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.30
Activité de trading:
36.77%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.84%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.90
Longs trades:
26 (56.52%)
Courts trades:
20 (43.48%)
Facteur de profit:
0.47
Rendement attendu:
-9.70 RUB
Bénéfice moyen:
24.89 RUB
Perte moyenne:
-28.15 RUB
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-296.51 RUB)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-296.51 RUB (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.07%
Algo trading:
8%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
483.88 RUB
Maximal:
493.14 RUB (1.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.99% (493.14 RUB)
Par fonds propres:
0.17% (16.10 RUB)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
RMU4 37
AFLT 8
BRU4 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
RMU4 -7
AFLT 0
BRU4 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
RMU4 -235
AFLT -78
BRU4 -1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +81.00 RUB
Pire transaction: -107 RUB
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +62.16 RUB
Perte consécutive maximale: -296.51 RUB

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FINAM-AO" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

I connected the terminal to a locally located LLM through a chain

MQL5 Expert --> Local Python Server --> Local LM Studio with a loaded model https://huggingface.co/openai/gpt-oss-20b

It is currently traded only on the MOEX and only on Aeroflot, but I will expand it in the future

Signal for my own observation

-------------------------------------------------------------------- 20/10/25

At the moment, 100 candles are being transferred on the H4 timeframe. This gives you a story in about 16 days. I would like to transfer more, for example, for the last 3 months. I'll redo it.

-------------------------------------------------------------------- 21/10/25

I started transmitting 300 candlesticks on the H4 timeframe, but the context turned out to be too long and led to an error on the LLM, so I temporarily switched to the IBM4 Granite 4H Tiny model. This model doesn't have the ability to think, so I need to consider upgrading the hardware. Currently, 40GB of memory isn't enough to work and maintain the LLM infrastructure simultaneously. I'll keep the system running until the end of the week and then collect statistics. In the next update, I will send information about the last five trades to the LLM.


Aucun avis
