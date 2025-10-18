- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|RMU4
|37
|AFLT
|8
|BRU4
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|RMU4
|-7
|AFLT
|0
|BRU4
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|RMU4
|-235
|AFLT
|-78
|BRU4
|-1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FINAM-AO" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
I connected the terminal to a locally located LLM through a chain
MQL5 Expert --> Local Python Server --> Local LM Studio with a loaded model https://huggingface.co/openai/gpt-oss-20b
It is currently traded only on the MOEX and only on Aeroflot, but I will expand it in the future
Signal for my own observation
-------------------------------------------------------------------- 20/10/25
-------------------------------------------------------------------- 21/10/25I started transmitting 300 candlesticks on the H4 timeframe, but the context turned out to be too long and led to an error on the LLM, so I temporarily switched to the IBM4 Granite 4H Tiny model. This model doesn't have the ability to think, so I need to consider upgrading the hardware. Currently, 40GB of memory isn't enough to work and maintain the LLM infrastructure simultaneously. I'll keep the system running until the end of the week and then collect statistics. In the next update, I will send information about the last five trades to the LLM.
USD
RUB
RUB