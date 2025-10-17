SignauxSections
Athibet Chaihawong

XAUUSD PRO

Athibet Chaihawong
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 36%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
85
Bénéfice trades:
33 (38.82%)
Perte trades:
52 (61.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
34.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-8.22 USD
Bénéfice brut:
301.62 USD (39 997 pips)
Perte brute:
-159.13 USD (49 020 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (33.32 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
47.27 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Activité de trading:
34.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.55%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
87
Temps de détention moyen:
8 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.00
Longs trades:
51 (60.00%)
Courts trades:
34 (40.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.90
Rendement attendu:
1.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.14 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.06 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-16.24 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-21.85 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
36.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
13.14 USD
Maximal:
28.47 USD (5.11%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.61% (28.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.81% (3.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 80
NDX100 4
BTCUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 140
NDX100 5
BTCUSD -3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
NDX100 5.1K
BTCUSD -27K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +34.60 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +33.32 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -16.24 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 3
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Gold Trading Strategy Using an Advanced ICT System

A strategy designed to minimize risk while achieving sustainable profitability.

By applying Advanced ICT Trading principles, our average Risk-to-Reward ratio (RR) typically ranges from 1:8 to 1:25+, enabling consistent growth and profit potential with minimal exposure.

With over 8 years of specialized experience in ICT trading—particularly in gold markets, we have developed a refined approach that allows traders to grow steadily and confidently alongside us.


Aucun avis
2025.10.19 15:19
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.17 17:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.17 17:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
