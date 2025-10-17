- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|80
|NDX100
|4
|BTCUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|140
|NDX100
|5
|BTCUSD
|-3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|NDX100
|5.1K
|BTCUSD
|-27K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.67 × 868
Gold Trading Strategy Using an Advanced ICT System
A strategy designed to minimize risk while achieving sustainable profitability.
By applying Advanced ICT Trading principles, our average Risk-to-Reward ratio (RR) typically ranges from 1:8 to 1:25+, enabling consistent growth and profit potential with minimal exposure.
With over 8 years of specialized experience in ICT trading—particularly in gold markets, we have developed a refined approach that allows traders to grow steadily and confidently alongside us.
USD
USD
USD