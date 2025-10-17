- Croissance
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
Trades:
400
Bénéfice trades:
164 (41.00%)
Perte trades:
236 (59.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
87.43 USD
Pire transaction:
-91.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 003.54 USD (616 751 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 326.19 USD (1 338 007 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (8.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
120.40 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1374 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.85
Longs trades:
208 (52.00%)
Courts trades:
192 (48.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.76
Rendement attendu:
-0.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.12 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-71.39 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-114.62 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
359.96 USD
Maximal:
377.85 USD (123.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
97.73% (377.81 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|EURTRY
|51
|EURUSD
|44
|AUDNZD
|20
|USDJPY
|19
|USDHUF
|17
|AUDUSD
|12
|USDCAD
|11
|BTCUSD
|11
|GBPJPY
|11
|AUDCHF
|11
|USDCHF
|10
|NZDCAD
|9
|GBPUSD
|8
|USDMXN
|7
|EURGBP
|7
|USDTRY
|7
|NZDCHF
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|USDRUB
|5
|CHFSGD
|4
|USDPLN
|4
|EURNZD
|4
|EURSGD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|CADCHF
|3
|EURNOK
|3
|EURZAR
|3
|EURSEK
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|USDDKK
|2
|USDZAR
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDHKD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDSEK
|1
|EURHKD
|1
|GBPTRY
|1
|NOKJPY
|1
|USDCZK
|1
|XBRUSD
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|GBPNOK
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|USDNOK
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|NOKSEK
|1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-47
|EURTRY
|6
|EURUSD
|66
|AUDNZD
|-17
|USDJPY
|-76
|USDHUF
|-6
|AUDUSD
|-30
|USDCAD
|1
|BTCUSD
|-116
|GBPJPY
|0
|AUDCHF
|-13
|USDCHF
|-15
|NZDCAD
|30
|GBPUSD
|-5
|USDMXN
|0
|EURGBP
|-5
|USDTRY
|-1
|NZDCHF
|-3
|EURCAD
|13
|USDRUB
|-7
|CHFSGD
|7
|USDPLN
|-56
|EURNZD
|-33
|EURSGD
|1
|CHFJPY
|3
|CADCHF
|6
|EURNOK
|-10
|EURZAR
|3
|EURSEK
|10
|AUDJPY
|-3
|CADJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|-4
|GBPCHF
|-21
|USDDKK
|1
|USDZAR
|-4
|AUDCAD
|0
|USDHKD
|-1
|NZDUSD
|14
|USDSEK
|4
|EURHKD
|-5
|GBPTRY
|-6
|NOKJPY
|1
|USDCZK
|1
|XBRUSD
|0
|XAGUSD
|0
|GBPNOK
|-6
|EURCHF
|-1
|USDNOK
|2
|GBPCAD
|-1
|EURAUD
|-3
|NOKSEK
|-1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4K
|EURTRY
|-141
|EURUSD
|7.6K
|AUDNZD
|-552
|USDJPY
|-4.6K
|USDHUF
|-731
|AUDUSD
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|-266
|BTCUSD
|-670K
|GBPJPY
|-196
|AUDCHF
|-899
|USDCHF
|-879
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|-406
|USDMXN
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|10
|USDTRY
|620
|NZDCHF
|-90
|EURCAD
|1.1K
|USDRUB
|-46K
|CHFSGD
|861
|USDPLN
|-11K
|EURNZD
|-2.9K
|EURSGD
|294
|CHFJPY
|418
|CADCHF
|349
|EURNOK
|-8.3K
|EURZAR
|7.4K
|EURSEK
|9.5K
|AUDJPY
|79
|CADJPY
|573
|NZDJPY
|-182
|GBPCHF
|-1.5K
|USDDKK
|658
|USDZAR
|-2.1K
|AUDCAD
|85
|USDHKD
|-707
|NZDUSD
|731
|USDSEK
|3.5K
|EURHKD
|-3.5K
|GBPTRY
|-3.5K
|NOKJPY
|67
|USDCZK
|206
|XBRUSD
|0
|XAGUSD
|4
|GBPNOK
|-2.9K
|EURCHF
|-11
|USDNOK
|1.4K
|GBPCAD
|-171
|EURAUD
|-194
|NOKSEK
|-702
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +87.43 USD
Pire transaction: -92 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -71.39 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.50 × 4
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.50 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
|0.50 × 2
FairForex-LIVE
|0.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.95 × 1495
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.00 × 1
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.04 × 1746
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.17 × 6
ScopeMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.49 × 23692
Exness-MT5Real24
|1.50 × 2
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.56 × 884
PUPrime-Live
|1.57 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.67 × 70581
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.82 × 13066
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.94 × 1427
JunoMarkets-Server
|2.00 × 24
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
170 plus...
Ephra Bot signal demonstrates live signals for Ephra Trading Bots. Ephra bot is a next-generation MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered to provide a smarter, more adaptive, and consistent approach to automated trading.
Developed through years of research and algorithmic refinement, it combines precision trade execution with dynamic risk management to deliver steady, dependable results across changing market conditions.
