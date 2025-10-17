SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Ephra Bot Signal
Daniel Makau

Ephra Bot Signal

Daniel Makau
0 avis
138 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2019 -41%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
400
Bénéfice trades:
164 (41.00%)
Perte trades:
236 (59.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
87.43 USD
Pire transaction:
-91.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 003.54 USD (616 751 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 326.19 USD (1 338 007 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (8.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
120.40 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1374 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.85
Longs trades:
208 (52.00%)
Courts trades:
192 (48.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.76
Rendement attendu:
-0.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.12 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-71.39 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-114.62 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
359.96 USD
Maximal:
377.85 USD (123.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
97.73% (377.81 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 67
EURTRY 51
EURUSD 44
AUDNZD 20
USDJPY 19
USDHUF 17
AUDUSD 12
USDCAD 11
BTCUSD 11
GBPJPY 11
AUDCHF 11
USDCHF 10
NZDCAD 9
GBPUSD 8
USDMXN 7
EURGBP 7
USDTRY 7
NZDCHF 6
EURCAD 5
USDRUB 5
CHFSGD 4
USDPLN 4
EURNZD 4
EURSGD 3
CHFJPY 3
CADCHF 3
EURNOK 3
EURZAR 3
EURSEK 3
AUDJPY 3
CADJPY 3
NZDJPY 2
GBPCHF 2
USDDKK 2
USDZAR 2
AUDCAD 2
USDHKD 2
NZDUSD 1
USDSEK 1
EURHKD 1
GBPTRY 1
NOKJPY 1
USDCZK 1
XBRUSD 1
XAGUSD 1
GBPNOK 1
EURCHF 1
USDNOK 1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
NOKSEK 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -47
EURTRY 6
EURUSD 66
AUDNZD -17
USDJPY -76
USDHUF -6
AUDUSD -30
USDCAD 1
BTCUSD -116
GBPJPY 0
AUDCHF -13
USDCHF -15
NZDCAD 30
GBPUSD -5
USDMXN 0
EURGBP -5
USDTRY -1
NZDCHF -3
EURCAD 13
USDRUB -7
CHFSGD 7
USDPLN -56
EURNZD -33
EURSGD 1
CHFJPY 3
CADCHF 6
EURNOK -10
EURZAR 3
EURSEK 10
AUDJPY -3
CADJPY 5
NZDJPY -4
GBPCHF -21
USDDKK 1
USDZAR -4
AUDCAD 0
USDHKD -1
NZDUSD 14
USDSEK 4
EURHKD -5
GBPTRY -6
NOKJPY 1
USDCZK 1
XBRUSD 0
XAGUSD 0
GBPNOK -6
EURCHF -1
USDNOK 2
GBPCAD -1
EURAUD -3
NOKSEK -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4K
EURTRY -141
EURUSD 7.6K
AUDNZD -552
USDJPY -4.6K
USDHUF -731
AUDUSD -1.8K
USDCAD -266
BTCUSD -670K
GBPJPY -196
AUDCHF -899
USDCHF -879
NZDCAD 1.9K
GBPUSD -406
USDMXN 1.3K
EURGBP 10
USDTRY 620
NZDCHF -90
EURCAD 1.1K
USDRUB -46K
CHFSGD 861
USDPLN -11K
EURNZD -2.9K
EURSGD 294
CHFJPY 418
CADCHF 349
EURNOK -8.3K
EURZAR 7.4K
EURSEK 9.5K
AUDJPY 79
CADJPY 573
NZDJPY -182
GBPCHF -1.5K
USDDKK 658
USDZAR -2.1K
AUDCAD 85
USDHKD -707
NZDUSD 731
USDSEK 3.5K
EURHKD -3.5K
GBPTRY -3.5K
NOKJPY 67
USDCZK 206
XBRUSD 0
XAGUSD 4
GBPNOK -2.9K
EURCHF -11
USDNOK 1.4K
GBPCAD -171
EURAUD -194
NOKSEK -702
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +87.43 USD
Pire transaction: -92 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -71.39 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.50 × 4
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.50 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.50 × 2
FairForex-LIVE
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.95 × 1495
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 1
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.04 × 1746
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.17 × 6
ScopeMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.49 × 23692
Exness-MT5Real24
1.50 × 2
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.56 × 884
PUPrime-Live
1.57 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.67 × 70581
ICMarkets-MT5
1.82 × 13066
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.94 × 1427
JunoMarkets-Server
2.00 × 24
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.03 × 428
170 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Ephra Bot signal demonstrates live signals for Ephra Trading Bots. Ephra bot is a next-generation MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered to provide a smarter, more adaptive, and consistent approach to automated trading.
Developed through years of research and algorithmic refinement, it combines precision trade execution with dynamic risk management to deliver steady, dependable results across changing market conditions.
Aucun avis
2025.10.17 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 104 days. This comprises 10.78% of days out of the 965 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 09:21
80% of trades performed within 44 days. This comprises 4.56% of days out of the 965 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 1374 days
2025.10.17 09:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire