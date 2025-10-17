SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Rise and Stability FX
Ruli Setiawan

Rise and Stability FX

Ruli Setiawan
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 96%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
301
Bénéfice trades:
193 (64.11%)
Perte trades:
108 (35.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
94.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-86.28 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 942.33 USD (147 212 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 962.26 USD (86 865 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (214.09 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
253.17 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
94.28%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.90%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
84
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.82
Longs trades:
237 (78.74%)
Courts trades:
64 (21.26%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
3.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-214.15 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-214.15 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
54.36%
Algo trading:
18%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
210.96 USD
Maximal:
256.80 USD (234.14%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
78.18% (254.67 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.02% (0.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 301
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 980
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 60K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +94.12 USD
Pire transaction: -86 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +214.09 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -214.15 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5890
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
59 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

📄 Rise & Stability FX – Consistent Growth Strategy

Strategy Type: Trend-following with pullback entries
Main Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Timeframes: H1 - H4
Trading Style: Intraday, low-frequency (2–5 trades/day)


🧭 About the Strategy

Rise & Stability FX focuses on sustainable and controlled growth through disciplined execution and multi-timeframe confirmation.
The strategy combines EMA, RSI, ADX, and volume filters to identify valid trend continuations after retracements.

The main goal is capital preservation with stable monthly returns of 5–10%, keeping drawdown under 15%.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade has predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.


💼 Risk Management

Each position is managed independently with fixed stop-loss and dynamic take-profit based on volatility.
A pyramiding system is used only after confirmed trend continuation — ensuring minimal exposure and smooth equity growth.
Daily trading halts automatically once the profit target or risk limit is reached.

📈 Performance Philosophy

Profit is meaningful only when it’s repeatable.
Stability > excitement.
Risk control always comes before reward.

This strategy is designed for investors seeking steady and reliable performance rather than short-term hype.
I trade using real funds under the same risk model as subscribers.


🔧 Recommended Copy Settings


Setting Recommendation
Minimum Balance $500 - 1000
Risk Multiplier 1.0× (same as provider)
Leverage 1:500
Broker Type ECN / Raw Spread (IC Markets recommended)
Copy Mode Auto (proportional by balance)



🧠 About the Trader

15+ years of trading experience focusing on gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs.
Specialized in algorithmic systems and price-action structure.
All strategies are developed and tested for stability, transparency, and long-term reliability.


“In trading, consistency and discipline are greater than luck.”


📊 Summary

  • Monthly Growth Target: 5–10%

  • Max Historical Drawdown: < 15%

  • Win Rate: 65–70%

  • Verified Real Account (IC Markets Raw)

💬 Final Note

Thank you for your interest in Rise & Stability FX.
This signal is intended for traders and investors who value controlled growth, clear logic, and risk discipline.
Observe the performance — consistency will speak for itself.

Rise & Stability FX


Aucun avis
2025.10.17 05:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 05:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 05:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.17 04:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 04:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Rise and Stability FX
30 USD par mois
96%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
6
18%
301
64%
94%
1.49
3.26
USD
78%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.