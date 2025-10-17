📄 Rise & Stability FX – Consistent Growth Strategy

Strategy Type: Trend-following with pullback entries

Main Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Timeframes: H1 - H4

Trading Style: Intraday, low-frequency (2–5 trades/day)





🧭 About the Strategy

Rise & Stability FX focuses on sustainable and controlled growth through disciplined execution and multi-timeframe confirmation.

The strategy combines EMA, RSI, ADX, and volume filters to identify valid trend continuations after retracements.

The main goal is capital preservation with stable monthly returns of 5–10%, keeping drawdown under 15%.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade has predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.





💼 Risk Management

Each position is managed independently with fixed stop-loss and dynamic take-profit based on volatility.

A pyramiding system is used only after confirmed trend continuation — ensuring minimal exposure and smooth equity growth.

Daily trading halts automatically once the profit target or risk limit is reached.

📈 Performance Philosophy

Profit is meaningful only when it’s repeatable.

Stability > excitement.

Risk control always comes before reward.

This strategy is designed for investors seeking steady and reliable performance rather than short-term hype.

I trade using real funds under the same risk model as subscribers.





🔧 Recommended Copy Settings





Setting Recommendation Minimum Balance $500 - 1000 Risk Multiplier 1.0× (same as provider) Leverage 1:500 Broker Type ECN / Raw Spread (IC Markets recommended) Copy Mode Auto (proportional by balance)









🧠 About the Trader

15+ years of trading experience focusing on gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs.

Specialized in algorithmic systems and price-action structure.

All strategies are developed and tested for stability, transparency, and long-term reliability.





“In trading, consistency and discipline are greater than luck.”





📊 Summary

Monthly Growth Target: 5–10%

Max Historical Drawdown: < 15%

Win Rate: 65–70%

Verified Real Account (IC Markets Raw)

💬 Final Note

Thank you for your interest in Rise & Stability FX.

This signal is intended for traders and investors who value controlled growth, clear logic, and risk discipline.

Observe the performance — consistency will speak for itself.

