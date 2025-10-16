SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Ash by Gold
Ashan Shyaminda Ariyasinghe Bandara Saramaru Mohottalalage

Ash by Gold

Ashan Shyaminda Ariyasinghe Bandara Saramaru Mohottalalage
0 avis
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
RadexMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
220
Bénéfice trades:
168 (76.36%)
Perte trades:
52 (23.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-133.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 572.42 USD (65 598 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 440.65 USD (72 031 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
78 (764.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
764.97 USD (78)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.20
Longs trades:
145 (65.91%)
Courts trades:
75 (34.09%)
Facteur de profit:
1.09
Rendement attendu:
0.60 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.36 USD
Perte moyenne:
-27.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-162.51 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-485.70 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
128.87%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
81%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
633.20 USD
Maximal:
670.24 USD (124.80%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ra 214
CADJPY.ra 3
EURUSD.ra 2
AUDUSD.ra 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ra 139
CADJPY.ra 4
EURUSD.ra -11
AUDUSD.ra 0
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ra -6.6K
CADJPY.ra 188
EURUSD.ra -23
AUDUSD.ra -11
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.40 USD
Pire transaction: -133 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 78
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +764.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -162.51 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RadexMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🔱 Signal Description – Gold Focused Strategy (XAU/USD Only)

Welcome to my Gold Trading Signal (XAU/USD) – a carefully managed strategy focused on consistency, low drawdown, and stable growth.

💎 Main Features:

  • Trades only XAU/USD (Gold) – no other pairs.

  • Pure manual and semi-automated strategy with strong risk control.

  • Focus on technical analysis, trend confirmation, and session-based entries.

  • Low-risk approach suitable for both small and medium accounts.

⚖️ Recommended Minimum Balance & Lot Size:

Account Balance (USD) Lot Size
300 0.01
1000 0.02
3000 0.03
5000 0.05
10000 0.10

💰 Leverage: Recommended 1:500
📈 Target: Steady monthly growth with controlled risk
🕒 Trading Time: London & New York sessions
🛑 Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fixed and dynamic levels depending on market volatility

⚠️ Notes:

  • Use the recommended balance-to-lot ratio for optimal performance.

  • Avoid manual interference while copying the signal.

  • VPS hosting is strongly advised for 24/7 connection.

Join now and grow your account safely with disciplined Gold trading! ✨


Aucun avis
