🔱 Signal Description – Gold Focused Strategy (XAU/USD Only)

Welcome to my Gold Trading Signal (XAU/USD) – a carefully managed strategy focused on consistency, low drawdown, and stable growth.

💎 Main Features:

Trades only XAU/USD (Gold) – no other pairs.

Pure manual and semi-automated strategy with strong risk control.

Focus on technical analysis, trend confirmation, and session-based entries .

Low-risk approach suitable for both small and medium accounts.

⚖️ Recommended Minimum Balance & Lot Size:

Account Balance (USD) Lot Size 300 0.01 1000 0.02 3000 0.03 5000 0.05 10000 0.10

💰 Leverage: Recommended 1:500

📈 Target: Steady monthly growth with controlled risk

🕒 Trading Time: London & New York sessions

🛑 Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fixed and dynamic levels depending on market volatility

⚠️ Notes:

Use the recommended balance-to-lot ratio for optimal performance.

Avoid manual interference while copying the signal.

VPS hosting is strongly advised for 24/7 connection.

Join now and grow your account safely with disciplined Gold trading! ✨