Tang Chian

FxSignalM5 Cypto

Tang Chian
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -2%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4
Bénéfice trades:
2 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
2 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.16 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.04 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2.32 USD (4 637 pips)
Perte brute:
-4.07 USD (5 094 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (2.32 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2.32 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.25
Activité de trading:
81.33%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.93%
Dernier trade:
38 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
14 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.43
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.57
Rendement attendu:
-0.44 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-4.07 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.07 USD (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.75 USD
Maximal:
4.07 USD (3.62%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.62% (4.07 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.61% (2.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XRPUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XRPUSD -2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XRPUSD -457
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.16 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2.32 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.07 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
📊 FxSignalM5 – Smart XRPUSD Manual Trading Signal

✅ Who is this for?

  • Beginners in Forex or investors with a small budget

  • Anyone looking to generate passive income and improve lifestyle during tough economic times

  • Traders who want low capital, moderate risk, and consistent profit growth

💡 Key Features

  • Startup from just USD 100 – affordable entry for everyone

  • Manual trading strategy using both technical & fundamental analysis (no robots/EA)

  • Optimized lot sizing based on real-time capital management

  • Hedging strategy focused only on XRPUSD pair

  • 24/7 market monitoring & active trading

  • Gradual scaling plan – start small, grow bigger with confidence

  • Swap-Free | Leverage 1:500 | FBS Standard Account

👉 Recommended Broker: FBS – Multiple pairs, Swap-Free, includes XRPUSD

🎯 Performance Targets

  • Maximum drawdown below 30%

  • Average 30% yearly profit

  • Trading activity above 90% (depending on market fluctuations)

🔑 Why Subscribe?

  • High reliability, stability, and controlled risk

  • Transparent trading records with clear risk management

  • Step-up subscription program:

    • FxSignalM5 Forex → FxSignalM5 Cypto → FxSignalM5 xV for advanced subscribers

💵 Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: USD 100 (recommended USD 200+)

  • Current startup balance: USD 100 | Lot 0.01 (as of 2025-10-16)

🚀 How to Join

  1. Open account here: FBS Partner – Swap-Free XRPUSD

  2. Learn how to subscribe: MQL5 Guide

  3. Setup your copy-trade easily: YouTube Tutorial

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This strategy is designed for moderate risk and steady growth, but it is NOT risk-free.
Remember:

  • Rule #1: Never lose money.

  • Rule #2: Never forget Rule #1.

👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5.


Aucun avis
2025.10.16 10:11
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 10:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 10:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
