Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez

SR Kingdom

Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
-0.04 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
4.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.42%
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.00
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.19% (3.72 USD)

Distribution

Pas de données

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The strategy is based on advanced technical analysis using support and resistance zones, polarity shifts, and high-demand or supply areas.
Each trade is executed with strict risk management and additional confirmations to maximize accuracy and protect capital.

📊 Main Features:

Multi-timeframe structural analysis

Key zone confirmation before entry

Professional risk management (1–2% per trade)

Primary focus on XAUUSD (Gold)

Automated and continuously monitored operations



.................................................................................................................................................................................

⚙️ Objective:
To capture high-probability technical movements based on institutional behavior and price reactions within key market zones.
Aucun avis
2025.10.15 15:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 15:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 15:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 15:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 15:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SR Kingdom
30 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
1
0%
0
0%
5%
0.00
0.00
USD
0%
1:500
