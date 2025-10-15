- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
-0.04 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
4.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.42%
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.00
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.04 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.19% (3.72 USD)
Distribution
Pas de données
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
The strategy is based on advanced technical analysis using support and resistance zones, polarity shifts, and high-demand or supply areas.
Each trade is executed with strict risk management and additional confirmations to maximize accuracy and protect capital.
📊 Main Features:
Multi-timeframe structural analysis
Key zone confirmation before entry
Professional risk management (1–2% per trade)
Primary focus on XAUUSD (Gold)
Automated and continuously monitored operations
.................................................................................................................................................................................
⚙️ Objective:
⚙️ Objective:
To capture high-probability technical movements based on institutional behavior and price reactions within key market zones.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
1
0%
0
0%
5%
0.00
0.00
USD
USD
0%
1:500