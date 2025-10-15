- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|591
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
I’m Johan, a professional forex trader focused on XAUUSD. After learning from experience (including losses to bad robots and scams), I refined a manual, analyst-driven approach through Trader Family under mentor Tito Hayunanda (provider Johnpaul77). Now I share selected, verified analyst signals for copy-traders via MQL5.
Why copy this signal?
• Verified & Transparent — Performance is trackable on MT4 and MQL5. No hidden statements.
• Manual, Not Blind Automation — Trades are executed by experienced analysts; I curate and monitor them.
• Risk-Control First — Risk per position limited to 2–5%; position sizing and portfolio balance prioritized.
• Simple Cost Model — You pay subscription fees for chosen analysts on Trader Family. No profit split. You keep your profits.
• Suitable for Passive Investors — Ideal for traders who want exposure to gold/forex without placing trades themselves.
Practical details:
• Recommended minimum start: USD 300 (USD 3,000 suggested for better diversification).
• Monitor your account anytime via MT4 investor access.
• You remain the account owner — deposits & withdrawals at your control.
How to start:
-
Open an MT4 account and fund it.
-
Subscribe to my MQL5 signal (link below).
-
Set copy parameters and confirm risk limits.
-
Monitor and adjust as needed; I’ll post updates and rationale for major trades.
🔗 [Copy Signal / Subscribe — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2337656?source=Site+Signals+My]
If you want a walkthrough (setting lot sizes, copying options), message me and I’ll help you set it up.
Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.