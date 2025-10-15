- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
196
Bénéfice trades:
139 (70.91%)
Perte trades:
57 (29.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
38.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-29.45 USD
Bénéfice brut:
668.06 USD (57 092 pips)
Perte brute:
-259.95 USD (24 886 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (44.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
118.73 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.66%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
88
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.93
Longs trades:
96 (48.98%)
Courts trades:
100 (51.02%)
Facteur de profit:
2.57
Rendement attendu:
2.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.81 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.56 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-68.84 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-68.84 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.45%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
68.84 USD (2.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.70% (19.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.16% (155.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD.
|100
|GBPUSD.
|47
|EURUSD.
|28
|USDCAD.
|11
|NZDCAD.
|9
|EURGBP.
|1
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD.
|187
|GBPUSD.
|110
|EURUSD.
|75
|USDCAD.
|21
|NZDCAD.
|15
|EURGBP.
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD.
|17K
|GBPUSD.
|5.8K
|EURUSD.
|4.6K
|USDCAD.
|3K
|NZDCAD.
|2.1K
|EURGBP.
|-11
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +38.33 USD
Pire transaction: -29 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +44.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -68.84 USD
