The strategy is based on advanced technical analysis using support and resistance zones, polarity shifts, and high-demand or supply areas.

Each trade is executed with strict risk management and additional confirmations to maximize accuracy and protect capital.





📊 Main Features:





Multi-timeframe structural analysis





Key zone confirmation before entry





Professional risk management (1–2% per trade)





Primary focus on XAUUSD (Gold)





Automated and continuously monitored operations









⚙️ Objective:

To capture high-probability technical movements based on institutional behavior and price reactions within key market zones.









