Hazel Ancheta Mina

BritishRangeTrader

Hazel Ancheta Mina
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
86
Bénéfice trades:
39 (45.34%)
Perte trades:
47 (54.65%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.96 GBP
Pire transaction:
-0.52 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
6.09 GBP (2 339 pips)
Perte brute:
-6.66 GBP (2 457 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (0.46 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2.06 GBP (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
86
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
-0.15
Longs trades:
12 (13.95%)
Courts trades:
74 (86.05%)
Facteur de profit:
0.91
Rendement attendu:
-0.01 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
0.16 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-0.14 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-2.37 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.37 GBP (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.28%
Algo trading:
44%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.71 GBP
Maximal:
3.71 GBP (14.84%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Cisco 4
Honeywell 4
TexasInstruments 4
UnionPacific 4
USDSGD 2
NZDSGD 2
CADCHF 2
Qualcomm 2
Apple 2
NVIDIA 2
Uber 2
Shopify 2
AUDCHF 2
EURCHF 2
Charter 2
Doordash 2
EURSGD 2
AUDCAD 2
EURJPY 2
PhilipMorrisInternational 1
Nike 1
CharlesSchwab 1
Pepsi 1
Chevron 1
Alphabet-A 1
Alphabet-C 1
Roku 1
Target 1
Starbucks 1
WaltDisney 1
ADP 1
GeneralMotors 1
PayPal 1
Baidu 1
Twilio 1
UnitedParcelService 1
UnitedHealth 1
GeneralElectric 1
Toyota 1
AlibabaGroup 1
Visa 1
GileadSciences 1
3M 1
Airbnb 1
Amazon 1
Boeing 1
IBM 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
Berkshire 1
Adobe 1
Atlassian 1
CVSHealth 1
S&PGlobal 1
AUDNZD 1
XTIUSD 1
NZDCHF 1
Accenture 1
eBay 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Cisco 0
Honeywell 0
TexasInstruments 0
UnionPacific 0
USDSGD -1
NZDSGD 1
CADCHF -1
Qualcomm 0
Apple 0
NVIDIA 0
Uber 0
Shopify 3
AUDCHF 0
EURCHF 0
Charter 0
Doordash 0
EURSGD 0
AUDCAD 0
EURJPY 0
PhilipMorrisInternational 0
Nike 0
CharlesSchwab 0
Pepsi 0
Chevron 0
Alphabet-A 0
Alphabet-C 0
Roku 0
Target 0
Starbucks 0
WaltDisney 0
ADP 0
GeneralMotors 0
PayPal 0
Baidu 0
Twilio 0
UnitedParcelService 0
UnitedHealth 0
GeneralElectric 0
Toyota 0
AlibabaGroup 0
Visa 0
GileadSciences 0
3M 0
Airbnb 0
Amazon 0
Boeing 0
IBM 0
EURUSD 0
NZDUSD 0
Berkshire 0
Adobe 0
Atlassian 0
CVSHealth 0
S&PGlobal 0
AUDNZD -1
XTIUSD 0
NZDCHF 1
Accenture 0
eBay 0
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Cisco 19
Honeywell -55
TexasInstruments -143
UnionPacific 11
USDSGD -58
NZDSGD 85
CADCHF -40
Qualcomm -213
Apple 8
NVIDIA 18
Uber 33
Shopify 947
AUDCHF -31
EURCHF 12
Charter -119
Doordash -84
EURSGD -19
AUDCAD -12
EURJPY -57
PhilipMorrisInternational -100
Nike -49
CharlesSchwab -54
Pepsi -88
Chevron 37
Alphabet-A 101
Alphabet-C 93
Roku -101
Target 39
Starbucks -40
WaltDisney -57
ADP -77
GeneralMotors 26
PayPal 17
Baidu 50
Twilio 26
UnitedParcelService 2
UnitedHealth 48
GeneralElectric -74
Toyota -17
AlibabaGroup 12
Visa 10
GileadSciences 35
3M 24
Airbnb 0
Amazon -26
Boeing -54
IBM -135
EURUSD 51
NZDUSD 51
Berkshire 132
Adobe -3
Atlassian -12
CVSHealth -56
S&PGlobal -101
AUDNZD -117
XTIUSD -25
NZDCHF 69
Accenture -81
eBay 22
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.96 GBP
Pire transaction: -1 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.46 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.37 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.36 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live
1.84 × 424
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.16 × 73
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.46 × 50
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.47 × 418
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
2.80 × 5
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 329
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.19 × 16
RoboForex-ECN
3.76 × 615
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
4.00 × 34
64 plus...
Fusion Advanced Range System - Evolving for Consistent Profit

Why limit your profits to trending markets? The most successful traders know that the greatest opportunities often lie in the quiet periods of consolidation that most strategies ignore. The Fusion Advanced Range System is a sophisticated, fully automated trading algorithm engineered to thrive in these conditions, delivering steady, reliable growth while others are waiting on the sidelines.

When you subscribe to this signal, you are not just getting a static strategy. You are investing in a system that is under constant development and refinement. Your subscription includes all future version updates, ensuring your trading edge remains sharp in an ever-changing market.

The Three Stages of Our Proprietary Logic

This is not a generic robot. Every trade is the result of a strict, multi-stage validation process that has been meticulously developed and tested:

  1. Intelligent Market State Analysis: Before considering any trade, our proprietary market condition filter scans the entire market to isolate instruments trading in a state of low-momentum equilibrium. This crucial first step ensures we avoid volatile, unpredictable trends and focus only on stable, high-probability environments.

  2. Adaptive Volatility Channels: Once an opportunity is identified, the system calculates adaptive price channels in real-time. These channels dynamically map the market's volatility, defining precise, intelligent boundaries for safe and effective trade execution.

  3. Precision Reversal Trigger: Finally, trades are executed only when our sensitive reversal indicator confirms that price has reached a statistically overextended level and is poised to revert toward its average. This provides an exceptional edge in timing entries with surgical precision.

Why Subscribe to the Fusion System?

  • An Evolving Strategy: Your subscription fee guarantees access to all future performance enhancements and logic updates. You are subscribing to a long-term development project, not just a one-time product.

  • Fully Automated 24/7 Operation: The algorithm runs on a professional VPS, ensuring you never miss an opportunity. Let the system do the work while you focus on your life.

  • Dynamic, Intelligent Risk Management: Every trade has a defined Stop Loss based on current market volatility. Position sizes are dynamically calculated to ensure risk is always controlled and aligned with your account's equity.

  • Capitalize on Any Market Condition: This strategy is the perfect complement to trend-following systems, allowing you to generate profits when the market appears to be going nowhere.

  • Absolute Safety First: This system does NOT use martingale, grid, or any other dangerous account-blowing techniques. Each trade is a unique, statistically-validated opportunity with a clearly defined risk.

This signal is ideal for serious investors seeking a reliable, automated strategy to diversify their portfolio and generate consistent returns with a controlled drawdown. Subscribe today and turn market consolidation into your greatest advantage.

Technical Details:

  • Strategy: Fusion Advanced Range System

  • Current Version: 2.1

  • Developer: Hazel Mina

  • Copyright: © 2025 British & Far East Traders


Aucun avis
2025.10.14 21:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
