SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gugoasa GIM
George Gugoasa

Gugoasa GIM

George Gugoasa
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 27%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
33
Bénéfice trades:
18 (54.54%)
Perte trades:
15 (45.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
159.35 EUR
Pire transaction:
-47.56 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
700.04 EUR (23 077 pips)
Perte brute:
-179.55 EUR (16 841 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (426.32 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
426.32 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
50.45%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
21
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.17
Longs trades:
14 (42.42%)
Courts trades:
19 (57.58%)
Facteur de profit:
3.90
Rendement attendu:
15.77 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
38.89 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-11.97 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-124.92 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-124.92 EUR (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
26.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
67.68 EUR
Maximal:
124.92 EUR (16.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.50% (124.92 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USTEC 14
EURUSD 11
US500 4
GBPUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 6
EURUSD 237
US500 184
GBPUSD 162
XAUUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 1.4K
EURUSD 858
US500 3.7K
GBPUSD 227
XAUUSD 54
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +159.35 EUR
Pire transaction: -48 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +426.32 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -124.92 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.25 × 32
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.68 × 40
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.79 × 61
FusionMarkets-Live
0.96 × 25
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 5
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.12 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.17 × 30
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.20 × 54
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.23 × 43
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
1.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.72 × 298
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.82 × 87
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 34
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.09 × 22
DooTechnology-Live
2.17 × 24
Darwinex-Live
2.19 × 47
Coinexx-Live
2.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
2.41 × 2162
69 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Master the Market with Disciplined Precision

Welcome to the Gargasia GM trading signal, a service designed for traders seeking a balanced and methodical approach to the financial markets. Our strategy focuses on identifying high-probability opportunities by combining technical analysis, prudent risk management, and strategic patience.

Why Subscribe to Gargasia GM?

  • Data-Driven Strategy: We don't rely on guesswork. Our signals are generated from a rigorous analysis of market trends, key support and resistance levels, and strategic momentum indicators.

  • Transparent & Reliable: As a provider, my goal is to build trust through transparency. You will have full visibility into all trades executed, including entry, exit, and rationale.

  • Risk-First Mindset: Your capital's safety is our primary concern. Every trade incorporates strict risk management rules, including calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels, to protect against significant drawdowns.

  • Clear & Consistent Communication: I believe in keeping subscribers informed. Updates on market conditions and the reasoning behind specific signals will be provided regularly.

Key Strategy Details:

  • Preferred Instruments: Focused primarily on Major Forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, NASDAQ) and key indices.

  • Trading Style: A swing trading approach that aims to capture medium-term trends, avoiding market noise and unnecessary overtrading.

  • Typical Holding Period: Several hours to several days.

  • Risk per Trade: Carefully managed and typically conservative.

For Optimal Results:

To ensure the best copy-trading experience, it is highly recommended to use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for 24/7 uninterrupted operation and to align your account balance and leverage with the provider's settings for volume copying accuracy.

Ready to elevate your trading? Subscribe now and let Gargasia GM be your guide in the dynamic world of financial markets.

Disclaimer: Trading financial markets involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.


Aucun avis
2025.10.14 17:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gugoasa GIM
30 USD par mois
27%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
3
0%
33
54%
100%
3.89
15.77
EUR
16%
1:30
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.