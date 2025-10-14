SignauxSections
Hong Dat Nguyen

Cross Pair Expert

Hong Dat Nguyen
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 17%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
30
Bénéfice trades:
20 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
10 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.45 USD
Bénéfice brut:
45.76 USD (3 934 pips)
Perte brute:
-10.04 USD (1 156 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (23.79 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
23.79 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.54
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.59%
Dernier trade:
56 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.78
Longs trades:
20 (66.67%)
Courts trades:
10 (33.33%)
Facteur de profit:
4.56
Rendement attendu:
1.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-5.27 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.27 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.27 USD
Maximal:
5.27 USD (2.52%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.53% (5.27 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.86% (11.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 26
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 41
GBPUSD -4
USDJPY -1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.3K
GBPUSD -359
USDJPY -193
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.14 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +23.79 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.27 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
This is a manual trading signal, not an automated EA.
Every position is opened and managed by hand — based on cross-pair momentum and daily market structure.

Low Risk / High Reward approach
Focus on capital protection and smart timing 

Recommended capital:

  • $200 → High risk (for aggressive growth)

  • $500 → Safe and balanced

  • $1000+ → Ultra safe — sleep well at night

Goal: steady monthly profit with minimal drawdown.

Manual precision. Real market experience.


Aucun avis
2025.10.14 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 14:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
