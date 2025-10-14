- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|26
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|41
|GBPUSD
|-4
|USDJPY
|-1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|GBPUSD
|-359
|USDJPY
|-193
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
This is a manual trading signal, not an automated EA.
Every position is opened and managed by hand — based on cross-pair momentum and daily market structure.
Low Risk / High Reward approach
Focus on capital protection and smart timing
Recommended capital:
-
$200 → High risk (for aggressive growth)
-
$500 → Safe and balanced
-
$1000+ → Ultra safe — sleep well at night
Goal: steady monthly profit with minimal drawdown.
Manual precision. Real market experience.
USD
USD
USD