- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
38
Bénéfice trades:
23 (60.52%)
Perte trades:
15 (39.47%)
Meilleure transaction:
22.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-12.04 USD
Bénéfice brut:
160.97 USD (52 688 pips)
Perte brute:
-137.51 USD (45 826 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (32.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
32.94 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
5.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.89%
Dernier trade:
37 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
38
Temps de détention moyen:
3 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.66
Longs trades:
21 (55.26%)
Courts trades:
17 (44.74%)
Facteur de profit:
1.17
Rendement attendu:
0.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-18.56 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-18.56 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.77 USD (6.49%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.49% (35.77 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.64% (8.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +22.55 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +32.94 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -18.56 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 170
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
373 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
专门为小资金客户打造的一款黄金EA全自动交易策略，本策略EA全程自动交易，严格风控，和全自的盈利，EA 不依赖单个指标判断，而是同时监听三大信号源：
平滑异同移动平均线（MACD）、随机振荡指标（KDJ）与移动平均线（MA）形成共振，直接避开单一指标钝化导致的假信号；
识别关键位置的特定 K 线形态（如十字星、锤子线），作为入场 “双重确认”，进一步提高开仓胜率。
全程不用盯盘：5×24 小时监控市场，全自动执行开仓、平仓、对冲，彻底摆脱情绪化操作
资金建议：若想充分发挥策略效果，建议 500美金--1000美金 资金起投，更能承受正常回撤，严格执行资金管理规则。
对想做黄金高频交易，又怕风险、没时间盯盘的人来说，这款 EA 把 “稳” 和 “灵活” 拉满
平滑异同移动平均线（MACD）、随机振荡指标（KDJ）与移动平均线（MA）形成共振，直接避开单一指标钝化导致的假信号；
识别关键位置的特定 K 线形态（如十字星、锤子线），作为入场 “双重确认”，进一步提高开仓胜率。
全程不用盯盘：5×24 小时监控市场，全自动执行开仓、平仓、对冲，彻底摆脱情绪化操作
资金建议：若想充分发挥策略效果，建议 500美金--1000美金 资金起投，更能承受正常回撤，严格执行资金管理规则。
对想做黄金高频交易，又怕风险、没时间盯盘的人来说，这款 EA 把 “稳” 和 “灵活” 拉满
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
50 USD par mois
5%
0
0
USD
USD
523
USD
USD
1
100%
38
60%
5%
1.17
0.62
USD
USD
6%
1:500