MARCUS PARLOW

PrismEdgeCapital Gold

MARCUS PARLOW
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
FXCESS-Live01
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4
Bénéfice trades:
4 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.66 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
62.25 USD (2 073 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (62.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
62.25 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.53
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
18 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
4 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
15.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.66 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +62.25 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXCESS-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Our system focuses exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold) with a maximum of 2 trades per day, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution.
Each position is managed with a structured approach to capture short-term market movements while minimizing exposure.

  • ✅ Instrument: Gold (XAU/USD)

  • ✅ Max. trades per day: 2

  • ✅ Fully automated system – no manual intervention

  • ✅ Optimized for stable growth and low drawdown

  • 💰 Minimum recommended equity: $500

Our goal is to deliver consistent results through a well-tested and risk-controlled strategy


Aucun avis
2025.10.14 12:02 2025.10.14 12:02:04  

I’m excited to announce the official launch of my new trading signal! 🎉 You can now copy my trades for only $30/month and follow my live performance in real-time. This signal is designed for consistent and disciplined trading — built with a professional risk approach and years of market experience

2025.10.14 10:00
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 10:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 10:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
