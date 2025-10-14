- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXCESS-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Our system focuses exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold) with a maximum of 2 trades per day, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution.
Each position is managed with a structured approach to capture short-term market movements while minimizing exposure.
-
✅ Instrument: Gold (XAU/USD)
-
✅ Max. trades per day: 2
-
✅ Fully automated system – no manual intervention
-
✅ Optimized for stable growth and low drawdown
-
💰 Minimum recommended equity: $500
Our goal is to deliver consistent results through a well-tested and risk-controlled strategy
I’m excited to announce the official launch of my new trading signal! 🎉 You can now copy my trades for only $30/month and follow my live performance in real-time. This signal is designed for consistent and disciplined trading — built with a professional risk approach and years of market experience