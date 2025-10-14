- Croissance
|GBPJPY+
|109
|EURJPY+
|32
|GBPUSD+
|21
|XAUUSD+
|8
|USDJPY+
|6
|EURUSD+
|5
|CHFJPY+
|4
|AUDUSD+
|2
|USDCHF+
|2
|USDCAD+
|1
|AUDCAD+
|1
|GBPCAD+
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY+
|-78
|EURJPY+
|259
|GBPUSD+
|166
|XAUUSD+
|-8
|USDJPY+
|50
|EURUSD+
|34
|CHFJPY+
|16
|AUDUSD+
|14
|USDCHF+
|13
|USDCAD+
|3
|AUDCAD+
|5
|GBPCAD+
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY+
|-2K
|EURJPY+
|6.8K
|GBPUSD+
|2.1K
|XAUUSD+
|-159
|USDJPY+
|1.1K
|EURUSD+
|499
|CHFJPY+
|546
|AUDUSD+
|255
|USDCHF+
|134
|USDCAD+
|113
|AUDCAD+
|142
|GBPCAD+
|110
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "STARTRADERFinancial-Live4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Our system applies a structured grid trading approach to capture consistent profits from price fluctuations across the Forex market — all with strict risk control and no martingale techniques.
-
💱 Trading Instruments: Major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold. Additional liquid pairs may be included based on market conditions.
-
📊 Grid Configuration: Fixed grid levels (typically 10–20 pips apart) above and below a reference price serve as precise order triggers.
-
⚡ Order Execution: Market orders are executed instantly once a grid level is reached — buying at lower levels and selling at upper levels to capture oscillations.
-
📏 Position Sizing: All trades use fixed lot sizes for consistent exposure and controlled risk.
-
🎯 Trade Management: Each position includes take-profit and stop-loss levels with a 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio for optimized returns.
-
🛡️ Risk Management: Limits on simultaneous open positions protect against overexposure and ensure capital stability.
-
🚀 Performance Objective: Designed to systematically generate profit by exploiting price movements in ranging or moderately volatile markets.
💰 Minimum recommended equity: $500
I’m excited to announce the official launch of my new trading signal! 🎉 You can now copy my trades for only $30/month and follow my live performance in real-time. This signal is designed for consistent and disciplined trading — built with a professional risk approach and years of market experience.
