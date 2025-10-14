SignauxSections
MARCUS PARLOW

PrismEdgeCapital Forex

MARCUS PARLOW
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
192
Bénéfice trades:
114 (59.37%)
Perte trades:
78 (40.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
152.74 EUR
Pire transaction:
-131.62 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
903.13 EUR (19 687 pips)
Perte brute:
-484.73 EUR (10 764 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
64 (399.42 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
399.42 EUR (64)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.24%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
43
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.20
Longs trades:
37 (19.27%)
Courts trades:
155 (80.73%)
Facteur de profit:
1.86
Rendement attendu:
2.18 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
7.92 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-6.21 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
67 (-147.70 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-260.63 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.53%
Algo trading:
44%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
322.11 EUR
Maximal:
348.73 EUR (33.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.69% (15.73 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY+ 109
EURJPY+ 32
GBPUSD+ 21
XAUUSD+ 8
USDJPY+ 6
EURUSD+ 5
CHFJPY+ 4
AUDUSD+ 2
USDCHF+ 2
USDCAD+ 1
AUDCAD+ 1
GBPCAD+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY+ -78
EURJPY+ 259
GBPUSD+ 166
XAUUSD+ -8
USDJPY+ 50
EURUSD+ 34
CHFJPY+ 16
AUDUSD+ 14
USDCHF+ 13
USDCAD+ 3
AUDCAD+ 5
GBPCAD+ 4
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY+ -2K
EURJPY+ 6.8K
GBPUSD+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ -159
USDJPY+ 1.1K
EURUSD+ 499
CHFJPY+ 546
AUDUSD+ 255
USDCHF+ 134
USDCAD+ 113
AUDCAD+ 142
GBPCAD+ 110
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +152.74 EUR
Pire transaction: -132 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 64
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +399.42 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -147.70 EUR

Our system applies a structured grid trading approach to capture consistent profits from price fluctuations across the Forex market — all with strict risk control and no martingale techniques.

  • 💱 Trading Instruments: Major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold. Additional liquid pairs may be included based on market conditions.

  • 📊 Grid Configuration: Fixed grid levels (typically 10–20 pips apart) above and below a reference price serve as precise order triggers.

  • Order Execution: Market orders are executed instantly once a grid level is reached — buying at lower levels and selling at upper levels to capture oscillations.

  • 📏 Position Sizing: All trades use fixed lot sizes for consistent exposure and controlled risk.

  • 🎯 Trade Management: Each position includes take-profit and stop-loss levels with a 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio for optimized returns.

  • 🛡️ Risk Management: Limits on simultaneous open positions protect against overexposure and ensure capital stability.

  • 🚀 Performance Objective: Designed to systematically generate profit by exploiting price movements in ranging or moderately volatile markets.

💰 Minimum recommended equity: $500


2025.10.14 10:21 2025.10.14 10:21:09  

I’m excited to announce the official launch of my new trading signal! 🎉 You can now copy my trades for only $30/month and follow my live performance in real-time. This signal is designed for consistent and disciplined trading — built with a professional risk approach and years of market experience.

2025.10.14 10:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
