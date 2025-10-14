SignauxSections
Ruslan Khafizov

Chewbacca87

Ruslan Khafizov
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
10 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.87 UST
Pire transaction:
0.00 UST
Bénéfice brut:
87.20 UST (7 535 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.90 UST
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (87.20 UST)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
87.20 UST (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.48
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.28%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
58 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
239.72
Longs trades:
10 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
96.89
Rendement attendu:
8.72 UST
Bénéfice moyen:
8.72 UST
Perte moyenne:
0.00 UST
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 UST)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 UST (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.36 UST
Maximal:
0.36 UST (0.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.02% (0.36 UST)
Par fonds propres:
12.82% (259.28 UST)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUEUR+ 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUEUR+ 87
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUEUR+ 7.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.87 UST
Pire transaction: -0 UST
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +87.20 UST
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 UST

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Bybit-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

I have extensive experience trading XAUEUR (Gold vs Euro), specializing in analyzing price movements and executing trades based on both technical and fundamental factors.

My trading approach focuses on identifying key support and resistance levels, monitoring macroeconomic indicators that influence gold and the euro, and applying disciplined risk management strategies.

Over time, I’ve developed a deep understanding of gold’s correlation with inflation trends, central bank policies, and market sentiment.

I primarily trade using a combination of short- to medium-term strategies, relying on chart patterns, momentum indicators, and market structure analysis.

My trading objectives are centered around consistency, precision, and risk control, ensuring that every trade aligns with a clear plan and predefined parameters.


Aucun avis
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.14 06:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.14 06:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 06:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 06:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
