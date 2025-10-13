SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / BTC JossFX
Danang Eko Prasetyo

BTC JossFX

Danang Eko Prasetyo
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
88
Bénéfice trades:
56 (63.63%)
Perte trades:
32 (36.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.86 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7.84 USD (78 194 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.24 USD (22 458 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (0.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1.63 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Activité de trading:
18.70%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.17%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
88
Temps de détention moyen:
2 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
15.14
Longs trades:
82 (93.18%)
Courts trades:
6 (6.82%)
Facteur de profit:
3.50
Rendement attendu:
0.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.14 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-0.25 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.27 USD (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
0.37 USD (0.28%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.18% (0.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.87% (6.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 88
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 56K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.86 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.25 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trading ibaratkan hobby yg menghasilkan

100% trading using EA BTC JossFx-V8

I am a trader from Indonesia who minimizes risk by optimizing good money management, using ideal lots, I am not chasing big profits but I am looking for consistent profits that can work in the long term, if you are sure please follow and if you are in doubt please monitor first, but don't monitor it for too long because you can miss profits and market moments. I trade only the XAUUSD pair, with my trading hours from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM WIB. If I feel I've made enough profit, I stop trading and continue the next day.
Aucun avis
2025.10.13 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 16:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 13:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 12:33
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.13 12:33
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 12:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
BTC JossFX
30 USD par mois
4%
0
0
USD
139
USD
1
100%
88
63%
19%
3.50
0.06
USD
5%
1:500
Copier

