- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
88
Bénéfice trades:
56 (63.63%)
Perte trades:
32 (36.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.86 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7.84 USD (78 194 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.24 USD (22 458 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (0.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1.63 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Activité de trading:
18.70%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.17%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
88
Temps de détention moyen:
2 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
15.14
Longs trades:
82 (93.18%)
Courts trades:
6 (6.82%)
Facteur de profit:
3.50
Rendement attendu:
0.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.14 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-0.25 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.27 USD (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
0.37 USD (0.28%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.18% (0.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.87% (6.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|88
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|56K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.86 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.25 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Trading ibaratkan hobby yg menghasilkan
100% trading using EA BTC JossFx-V8
I am a trader from Indonesia who minimizes risk by optimizing good money management, using ideal lots, I am not chasing big profits but I am looking for consistent profits that can work in the long term, if you are sure please follow and if you are in doubt please monitor first, but don't monitor it for too long because you can miss profits and market moments. I trade only the XAUUSD pair, with my trading hours from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM WIB. If I feel I've made enough profit, I stop trading and continue the next day.
100% trading using EA BTC JossFx-V8
Aucun avis
