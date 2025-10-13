SignauxSections
Md Akter Hossain

Xynex Capital MT5

Md Akter Hossain
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 41 USD par mois
0%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
22
Bénéfice trades:
22 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
40.63 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
194.47 USD (508 662 pips)
Perte brute:
-3.97 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (194.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
194.47 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.09
Activité de trading:
35.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.25%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
238.12
Longs trades:
22 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
48.98
Rendement attendu:
8.84 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
95.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
0.80 USD (0.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.51% (13.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
BTCUSD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 134
BTCUSD 56
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 87K
BTCUSD 421K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +40.63 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +194.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.13 × 4280
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
🚀 If you are looking for a SAFE & DISCIPLINED copy trading service, this is for you!


    📈 Trading Approach

    • Manual trading with strict risk management

    • Drawdown always under 10%

    • Monthly target:10–20% Safe Monthly Growth, occasionally higher (30–40%) if market conditions allow.

    • Focused on XAUUSD (Gold) & BTC (Bitcoin)

    • Trades mostly during London & New York sessions


        🔔 Recommended Broker (Best for my signals)

        • Exness – Zero Account (Fast execution & Zero spread)

        • 👉 Open Exness Zero Account

        • Starting Balance: $500+ recommended (can start from $100–$200)

        • Leverage: 1:100


         📊 Signal Details:

        • Manual trades only – XAUUSD & BTC

        • Trades during London & New York sessions

        • Drawdown always < 10%

        • Use VPS for smooth, real-time copying


        🎯 Profit Target:

        • Aim:  10-20% Monthly (Steady growth with disciplined risk management)
        • With strong risk management – never over 10% DD


        🛡️ Risk Management

        • Safe, calculated entries.
        • Avoids over-trading.


          💡 Investor Recommend

          • For best results, use the same lot size ratio as mine

          • Ideal for those seeking steady & consistent growth


          Ideal for investors looking for low-risk, consistent growth with professional money management.


              📞 Personal Contacts



              Aucun avis
              2025.10.14 17:07
              Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
              2025.10.14 17:07
              The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
              2025.10.14 00:10
              Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
              2025.10.14 00:10
              Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
              2025.10.13 11:33
              Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
              2025.10.13 11:33
              This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
              2025.10.13 11:33
              The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
