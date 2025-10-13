- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|BTCUSD
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|134
|BTCUSD
|56
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|87K
|BTCUSD
|421K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.13 × 4280
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
🚀 If you are looking for a SAFE & DISCIPLINED copy trading service, this is for you!
📈 Trading Approach
-
Manual trading with strict risk management
-
Drawdown always under 10%
-
Monthly target:10–20% Safe Monthly Growth, occasionally higher (30–40%) if market conditions allow.
-
Focused on XAUUSD (Gold) & BTC (Bitcoin)
-
Trades mostly during London & New York sessions
🔔 Recommended Broker (Best for my signals)
- Exness – Zero Account (Fast execution & Zero spread)
-
-
Starting Balance: $500+ recommended (can start from $100–$200)
-
Leverage: 1:100
📊 Signal Details:
-
Manual trades only – XAUUSD & BTC
-
Trades during London & New York sessions
-
Drawdown always < 10%
-
Use VPS for smooth, real-time copying
🎯 Profit Target:
- Aim: 10-20% Monthly (Steady growth with disciplined risk management)
- With strong risk management – never over 10% DD
🛡️ Risk Management
- Safe, calculated entries.
- Avoids over-trading.
💡 Investor Recommend
-
For best results, use the same lot size ratio as mine
-
Ideal for those seeking steady & consistent growth
Ideal for investors looking for low-risk, consistent growth with professional money management.
📞 Personal Contacts
-
WhatsApp: +8801618000123
-
Email: xynexcapital@gmail.com
