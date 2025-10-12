SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Mutual Quant Fund
Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian

Mutual Quant Fund

Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
Tickmill-Live
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
7 (87.50%)
Perte trades:
1 (12.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.44 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.49 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5.99 USD (928 pips)
Perte brute:
-4.79 USD (624 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (5.99 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.99 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
3.64%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.10%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.26
Longs trades:
7 (87.50%)
Courts trades:
1 (12.50%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
0.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.86 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.79 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-4.49 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.49 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.52%
Algo trading:
68%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
4.58 USD (8.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.10% (4.52 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.33% (5.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPCAD 2
GBPAUD 1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD 1
EURUSD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPNZD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD -4
GBPAUD 1
EURNZD 0
EURCAD 0
EURUSD 0
EURAUD 2
GBPNZD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD -524
GBPAUD 120
EURNZD 85
EURCAD 75
EURUSD 51
EURAUD 380
GBPNZD 117
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.44 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.99 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.49 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 5
Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 32
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 147
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.59 × 390
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
Alpari-MT5
0.80 × 64
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.91 × 163
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
67 plus...
Mutual Fund Institutional Hunter – Multi Asset Automation

Institutional Overview

The Mutual Fund Institutional Hunter is a high-performance financial automation system designed to operate across multiple assets and market directions in a fully integrated manner.
Its architecture combines institutional flow analysis, quantitative risk management, and adaptive execution intelligence, ensuring consistent, calibrated decisions according to each asset’s macro and microeconomic context.

The system functions as an automated portfolio mechanism, capable of interpreting institutional market behavior and executing trades only under high-probability conditions, with a focus on capital preservation, statistical efficiency, and result consistency.


Operational Architecture

The Mutual Fund Institutional Hunter is composed of independent yet complementary modules, operating synchronously across various asset classes and market directions.
Each module follows its own model of market interpretation and risk control, enabling intelligent diversification and full operational autonomy.

Execution is guided by statistical and conditional parameters, allowing dynamic adjustments in frequency, volume, and risk allocation based on consolidated performance and recent portfolio behavior.


Risk Management and Performance

The system applies a multi-layer risk management model, designed to balance efficiency and security:

  • Global exposure control — limits consolidated risk allocation by asset and by module.

  • Adaptive capital management — automatically redistributes resources based on cumulative performance.

  • Drawdown protection — progressively suspends or reduces exposure in response to statistical deviations.

  • Partial lock and automated trailing — preserves profits and stabilizes the equity curve.

These mechanisms allow the system to operate autonomously and sustainably, maintaining full control over volatility and long-term consistency.


Technical Characteristics

  • Execution platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Structure: multi-asset / multi-directional / fully automated

  • Strategy foundation: institutional and quantitative

  • Focus: efficiency, risk control, and operational consistency

  • Target audience: asset managers, professional traders, and private funds


Aucun avis
2025.10.12 21:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.12 19:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.12 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.12 19:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.12 19:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Mutual Quant Fund
30 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
40
USD
1
68%
8
87%
4%
1.25
0.15
USD
10%
1:300
