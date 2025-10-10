SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Pirata Capital
Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto

Pirata Capital

Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 15%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
20
Bénéfice trades:
19 (95.00%)
Perte trades:
1 (5.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
87.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.66 USD
Bénéfice brut:
305.56 USD (21 113 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.66 USD (66 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (200.76 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
200.76 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.70
Activité de trading:
62.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
20.27%
Dernier trade:
42 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
21
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
461.97
Longs trades:
16 (80.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (20.00%)
Facteur de profit:
462.97
Rendement attendu:
15.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
16.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.66 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.66 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.66 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.66 USD (0.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.03% (0.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.79% (79.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 305
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +87.80 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +200.76 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.66 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HantecMarkets-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

🚀 Exclusive Day Trade Signal on MetaTrader 5

This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent and progressive results in the financial markets.
The strategy combines multiple proven methodologies into a single operating system, providing higher accuracy and robust risk management.

🔹 Smart Risk Management

  • Maximum stop loss of only 1% per trade, preserving capital and keeping operations under control.

  • Structure designed for sustainable growth, with a monthly target of up to 30%.

🔹 Safety and Reliability

  • Strategy tested and validated under different market conditions.

  • Focused on protecting investors while delivering stable performance over time.

  • Full transparency through the official MetaTrader 5 Signals platform.

👉 If you are looking for a safe, disciplined, and profitable signal, this is the perfect way to boost your trading results.


Aucun avis
2025.10.13 11:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 10:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 09:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 01:33
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.10 17:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.10 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Pirata Capital
50 USD par mois
15%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
1
0%
20
95%
63%
462.96
15.25
USD
4%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.