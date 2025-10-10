- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|305
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HantecMarkets-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.16 × 68
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.23 × 43
🚀 Exclusive Day Trade Signal on MetaTrader 5
This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent and progressive results in the financial markets.
The strategy combines multiple proven methodologies into a single operating system, providing higher accuracy and robust risk management.
🔹 Smart Risk Management
-
Maximum stop loss of only 1% per trade, preserving capital and keeping operations under control.
-
Structure designed for sustainable growth, with a monthly target of up to 30%.
🔹 Safety and Reliability
-
Strategy tested and validated under different market conditions.
-
Focused on protecting investors while delivering stable performance over time.
-
Full transparency through the official MetaTrader 5 Signals platform.
👉 If you are looking for a safe, disciplined, and profitable signal, this is the perfect way to boost your trading results.
