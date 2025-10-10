- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|242
|BTCUSD
|7
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|243K
|BTCUSD
|351K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.10 × 130
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|6.12 × 365
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|23.72 × 303
|
Exness-MT5Real
|28.11 × 110
I am a Day Trader focusing on two of the most liquid and volatile markets — Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). My goal is to maximize short-term intraday returns while maintaining strict risk management and consistent trading discipline.
$trategy & Approach
-
Trading Style: Technical Analysis, Price Action, Supply & Demand zones.
-
Timeframes: M5 – H1 (mainly during London & New York sessions).
-
Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Average 1:2 to 1:3.
-
Maximum Drawdown: Below 10%.
* Trading Philosophy
I believe that discipline, consistency, and adaptability are the core elements of sustainable trading. My focus is not only on generating profit but also on preserving capital through proper risk control.
