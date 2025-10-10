I am a Day Trader focusing on two of the most liquid and volatile markets — Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). My goal is to maximize short-term intraday returns while maintaining strict risk management and consistent trading discipline.

$trategy & Approach

Trading Style: Technical Analysis, Price Action, Supply & Demand zones.

Timeframes: M5 – H1 (mainly during London & New York sessions).

Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Average 1:2 to 1:3.

Maximum Drawdown: Below 10%.

* Trading Philosophy

I believe that discipline, consistency, and adaptability are the core elements of sustainable trading. My focus is not only on generating profit but also on preserving capital through proper risk control.



