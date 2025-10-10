SignauxSections
Nguyen Nhi Co Lai

Zero2hero

Nguyen Nhi Co Lai
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 552%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
39
Bénéfice trades:
29 (74.35%)
Perte trades:
10 (25.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
22.74 USD
Pire transaction:
-16.81 USD
Bénéfice brut:
337.95 USD (756 121 pips)
Perte brute:
-88.77 USD (161 511 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (127.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
127.17 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.52
Activité de trading:
50.10%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.33%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.26
Longs trades:
35 (89.74%)
Courts trades:
4 (10.26%)
Facteur de profit:
3.81
Rendement attendu:
6.39 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.88 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-47.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-47.40 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
551.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
19.83 USD
Maximal:
47.40 USD (13.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.51% (47.40 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.99% (8.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
BTCUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 242
BTCUSD 7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 243K
BTCUSD 351K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +22.74 USD
Pire transaction: -17 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +127.17 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -47.40 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.10 × 130
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
6.12 × 365
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
19.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real6
23.72 × 303
Exness-MT5Real
28.11 × 110
I am a Day Trader focusing on two of the most liquid and volatile markets — Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). My goal is to maximize short-term intraday returns while maintaining strict risk management and consistent trading discipline.

$trategy & Approach

  • Trading Style: Technical Analysis, Price Action, Supply & Demand zones.

  • Timeframes: M5 – H1 (mainly during London & New York sessions).

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Average 1:2 to 1:3.

  • Maximum Drawdown: Below 10%.

* Trading Philosophy

I believe that discipline, consistency, and adaptability are the core elements of sustainable trading. My focus is not only on generating profit but also on preserving capital through proper risk control.



Aucun avis
2025.10.10 11:25
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.10 11:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 09:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
