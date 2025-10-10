- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|295
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|934
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|135K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
ChangChang Forex Pro is a professional trader focusing almost entirely on XAUUSD (Gold vs USD), with a clear and disciplined trading approach. I believe gold is not only a safe-haven asset but also a powerful trading instrument when analyzed correctly.
💹 Trading Style: Primarily based on technical analysis combined with strict risk management. Focus on price patterns, support & resistance, and medium-term trends. Always maintain a balanced risk-to-reward ratio, prioritizing capital protection before profits.
📊 Strengths: Deep expertise in XAUUSD volatility and key market drivers such as USD, US bond yields, and risk sentiment. Hands-on experience to react quickly without being impulsive. Transparent and consistent with a well-defined trading plan.
⚡ Message: ChangChang Forex Pro does not promise “get-rich-quick” results but aims for steady and sustainable growth, where discipline outweighs emotion. Every trade is shared to help the community learn and grow together.
