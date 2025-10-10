SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ChangChang FoxPro
Van Vu Le

ChangChang FoxPro

Van Vu Le
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 43%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
295
Bénéfice trades:
235 (79.66%)
Perte trades:
60 (20.34%)
Meilleure transaction:
138.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-36.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 492.03 USD (502 797 pips)
Perte brute:
-558.12 USD (368 137 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (65.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
195.87 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
48.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.55%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
300
Temps de détention moyen:
27 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
8.25
Longs trades:
219 (74.24%)
Courts trades:
76 (25.76%)
Facteur de profit:
2.67
Rendement attendu:
3.17 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-113.20 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-113.20 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
42.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.15 USD
Maximal:
113.20 USD (3.14%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.38% (113.20 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.34% (101.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 295
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 934
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 135K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +138.48 USD
Pire transaction: -36 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +65.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -113.20 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
50 plus...
ChangChang Forex Pro is a professional trader focusing almost entirely on XAUUSD (Gold vs USD), with a clear and disciplined trading approach. I believe gold is not only a safe-haven asset but also a powerful trading instrument when analyzed correctly.

💹 Trading Style: Primarily based on technical analysis combined with strict risk management. Focus on price patterns, support & resistance, and medium-term trends. Always maintain a balanced risk-to-reward ratio, prioritizing capital protection before profits.

📊 Strengths: Deep expertise in XAUUSD volatility and key market drivers such as USD, US bond yields, and risk sentiment. Hands-on experience to react quickly without being impulsive. Transparent and consistent with a well-defined trading plan.

⚡ Message: ChangChang Forex Pro does not promise “get-rich-quick” results but aims for steady and sustainable growth, where discipline outweighs emotion. Every trade is shared to help the community learn and grow together.

Aucun avis
2025.10.10 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 02:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
