- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XRPUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XRPUSD
|93
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XRPUSD
|20K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
📊 FxSignalM5 – Smart XRPUSD Manual Trading Signal
✅ Who is this for?
-
Beginners in Forex or investors with a small budget
-
Anyone looking to generate passive income and improve lifestyle during tough economic times
-
Traders who want low capital, moderate risk, and consistent profit growth
💡 Key Features
-
Startup from just USD 1000 – affordable entry for everyone
-
Manual trading strategy using both technical & fundamental analysis (no robots/EA)
-
Optimized lot sizing based on real-time capital management
-
Hedging strategy focused only on XRPUSD pair
-
24/7 market monitoring & active trading
-
Gradual scaling plan – start small, grow bigger with confidence
-
Swap-Free | Leverage 1:500 | FBS Standard Account
👉 Recommended Broker: FBS – Multiple pairs, Swap-Free, includes XRPUSD
🎯 Performance Targets
-
Maximum drawdown below 30%
-
Average 30% yearly profit
-
Trading activity above 90% (depending on market fluctuations)
🔑 Why Subscribe?
-
High reliability, stability, and controlled risk
-
Transparent trading records with clear risk management
-
Step-up subscription program:
-
FxSignalM5 Forex → FxSignalM5 Cypto → FxSignalM5 xV for advanced subscribers
-
💵 Minimum Requirements
-
Minimum deposit: USD 1000 (recommended USD 2000+)
-
Current startup balance: USD 1000 | Lot 0.10 (as of 2025-10-10)
🚀 How to Join
-
Open account here: FBS Partner – Swap-Free XRPUSD
-
Learn how to subscribe: MQL5 Guide
-
Setup your copy-trade easily: YouTube Tutorial
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This strategy is designed for moderate risk and steady growth, but it is NOT risk-free.
Remember:
-
Rule #1: Never lose money.
-
Rule #2: Never forget Rule #1.
👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5.
USD
USD
USD