|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-5
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-170
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.13 × 56
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.91 × 358
|
Bybit-Live
|4.25 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|20.20 × 5
🔶 BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer
Precision. Discipline. Profitability.
Built on the timeless market principles of Jesse Livermore’s breakout strategy,
the BoS (Break of Structure) Gold Piercer EA applies modern multi-timeframe logic and volatility filters
to capture momentum bursts while cutting losses fast — giving it a sustainable edge across gold markets.
🧭 Core Philosophy
“It was never my thinking that made me the big money... it was always my sitting.” — Jesse Livermore
This EA follows Livermore’s golden rule:
Wait for the market to show its hand — then strike with precision.
Every position is backed by:
-
Structure-based breakout validation (multi-timeframe swing detection)
-
Smart volatility filters to avoid false breaks
-
Dynamic trade scaling that rides trends instead of scalping noise
-
Strict capital protection with tight, adaptive stops
⚙️ Strategy Overview
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Type: Trend breakout, volatility adaptive
-
Timeframes: M15–H4 hybrid logic
-
Execution Style: Fully automated, no martingale, no grid
-
Risk Control: Hard stop-loss on every trade, auto-volatility adjustment
-
Starting Capital: $300
💼 Why Traders Choose Gold Piercer
✅ Proven edge inspired by century-old trading wisdom
✅ Institutional-style swing logic with modern MQL5 precision
✅ No emotional trading, no revenge trades, no averaging down, no martingale, no grid
✅ Suitable for both small and large accounts (scales with balance)
✅ Continuously optimized for XAUUSD market structure
💰 Subscription: $50/month
Serious systems deliver serious consistency.
Join a community of disciplined traders who trade with conviction — not emotion.
Trade gold the way professionals do.
BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer
Where old-school discipline meets modern algorithmic precision.