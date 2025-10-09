SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Piercer
Hoerry Satrio

Gold Piercer

Hoerry Satrio
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (100.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.91 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
-5.16 USD (170 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-1.95
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
1 seconde
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
3 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.00
Rendement attendu:
-1.72 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.72 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-5.16 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.16 USD (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.16 USD
Maximal:
5.16 USD (4.52%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.52% (5.16 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -5
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -170
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.16 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live 3
2.13 × 56
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.91 × 358
Bybit-Live
4.25 × 20
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
20.20 × 5
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

🔶 BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer

Precision. Discipline. Profitability.

Built on the timeless market principles of Jesse Livermore’s breakout strategy,
the BoS (Break of Structure) Gold Piercer EA applies modern multi-timeframe logic and volatility filters
to capture momentum bursts while cutting losses fast — giving it a sustainable edge across gold markets.

🧭 Core Philosophy

“It was never my thinking that made me the big money... it was always my sitting.” — Jesse Livermore

This EA follows Livermore’s golden rule:
Wait for the market to show its hand — then strike with precision.

Every position is backed by:

  • Structure-based breakout validation (multi-timeframe swing detection)

  • Smart volatility filters to avoid false breaks

  • Dynamic trade scaling that rides trends instead of scalping noise

  • Strict capital protection with tight, adaptive stops

⚙️ Strategy Overview

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Type: Trend breakout, volatility adaptive

  • Timeframes: M15–H4 hybrid logic

  • Execution Style: Fully automated, no martingale, no grid

  • Risk Control: Hard stop-loss on every trade, auto-volatility adjustment

  • Starting Capital: $300

💼 Why Traders Choose Gold Piercer

✅ Proven edge inspired by century-old trading wisdom
✅ Institutional-style swing logic with modern MQL5 precision
✅ No emotional trading, no revenge trades, no averaging down, no martingale, no grid
✅ Suitable for both small and large accounts (scales with balance)
✅ Continuously optimized for XAUUSD market structure

💰 Subscription: $50/month

Serious systems deliver serious consistency.
Join a community of disciplined traders who trade with conviction — not emotion.

Trade gold the way professionals do.
BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer
Where old-school discipline meets modern algorithmic precision.


Aucun avis
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.09 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire