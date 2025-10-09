1. Signal Description

"With over 7 years of experience managing investment funds for high-net-worth clients, I understand that the top priority for investors is to maintain stable and long-term returns. This philosophy is the cornerstone of our trading approach.

We are proud of our consistent profitability over the past 5 years, successfully navigating through major international market fluctuations. However, this is not a "get rich quick" scheme. We believe that accounts with explosive short-term gains often do not survive in the long run. Our motto is "Eat Little, Live Long."

We adhere to a disciplined and transparent trading system built on a solid foundation:

No Expert Advisors (EAs): Professional traders do not entrust their decisions to automated robots.

No Scalping: We avoid ultra-short-term trading, low-pip profits, and risky strategies like hedging or averaging down.

Technology-driven: We use AI to analyze global economic and political data, helping us filter for the most optimal currency pairs.

Hybrid Methodology: We combine popular technical indicators with candlestick patterns, Swing Trading, and Price Action to make informed decisions.

The Guardian Fund is a trustworthy investment fund committed to protecting and growing our investors' assets. Our strategy focuses on safety, strict risk management, and sustainable growth, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

2. Objectives

A fund that has survived historical market volatility and has existed for over 20 years.

Annual return ranging from 15% (most volatile) to 43% (most stable).

Monthly profit target is 3%.

3. Who is this signal for?

Passive Income Seekers: Anyone looking for a stable source of passive income to achieve financial independence.

High-Capital Investors: Investors with a large capital base who need safety, stability, and higher returns than bank savings.

Long-Term Investors: Traders and investors who are looking for a long-term, reliable partner.

5. Why choose The Guardian Fund?

Exceptional Risk Management: With a maximum drawdown of just 10%, your account is effectively protected even under harsh market conditions. We prioritize the safety of your capital above all else.

Impressive Performance: Our win rate stands at 77%, with a Profit Factor of 5. This proves that we not only trade successfully but also achieve significantly higher profits compared to our losses.

Sustainable Strategy: We avoid risky, high-leverage trades. A maximum deposit load of just 12% shows that our strategy is consistently cautious and disciplined.

Transparency: All transactions are logged and updated publicly, ensuring you can follow and understand exactly how we manage your fund.

5. Recommendations for Subscribers

Minimum Capital: To achieve the low-risk, safe, and stable returns of this fund, your capital must be > $200.

Currency Pairs: Our trades use standard symbols US500 without any special characters.

Leverage: The recommended leverage is 1:200, which is consistent with the fund's settings.

Lot Size: Please use a 100% lot volume ratio to ensure accurate trade copying. The lot size is very small (0.03 lot US500 for a $200 capital), so you don't need to worry about large drawdowns.

Reliable Server: It's recommended to choose an account type with low overnight fees. Ensure you have a reliable server with a 24/7 connection using trustworthy brokers.

6. Risk & Safety Management

Calculated Exits: Trades are closed when they reach a predetermined time point that we have targeted. All risks are meticulously calculated and kept under control.

No Perpetual Losses: You will not have losing trades open forever. Our strategy is designed to close positions based our pre-calculated plan, ensuring all trades are managed effectively.

Progressive Lot Sizing: The signal employs a progressive lot sizing strategy. The lot size only increases as the capital grows, maintaining a healthy balance.

Patience is Key: Some trades may take several weeks to close. If you manually close a trade, your results may not match the fund's performance

7. The Reality Behind Trader Profits

University of California (Berkeley) Study: A study on forex traders revealed that only about 1% of them achieve significant and consistent profits.

The "High-Profit" Myth: Trading accounts promising massive gains often have a short lifespan (<2 years). The reason is simple: they use excessive leverage, high-frequency trading, and take on unlimited risk. This leads to the account being "burned out" after just one major market fluctuation. Automated trading systems (EAs) are no exception. They can only generate profits in stable, narrow-range markets. When the market experiences unexpected news or strong volatility, these algorithms lose control and quickly wipe out all gains, or even the entire capital.

8. The Sustainable Value of Safety

* Unlike high-risk trading, reputable investment funds and financial companies follow a different path. They don't promise sudden, explosive returns but focus on stability and sustainability. Their annual returns, while seemingly modest (typically 10-20%), are real and built on a foundation of in-depth analysis, strict risk management, and long-term strategy. The following evidence makes this clear.

* Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): This fund achieved a compound annual return of 10.41% over the past 30 years (1995-2025). Over a century, the S&P 500 has averaged 9.96% annually. These passive, diversified funds are designed to weather market turmoil (like the 2008 crisis) without high-risk interventions. Their steady 8-10% annual returns demonstrate that safety creates long-term value, far outperforming short-term, risky strategies.

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway: Buffett's long-term value investing strategy, characterized by patience and risk avoidance, has yielded a compound annual return of 19.9% from 1965-2025. His net worth has grown from $1 million at age 30 to over $158 billion at age 94. A consistent 20% annual return over decades proves that safety (time + discipline) creates immense, sustainable wealth, far superior to short-term luck.

* Conclusion: Safety provides an average annual growth of 9-20% over decades, prioritizing long-term survival over high but volatile returns.