DISCLAIMER |

Forex trading carries a HIGH RISK! Trade only with what you can lose. Do NOT borrow money to trade, do not use money that you need for living. Guard your equity, use the equity protect tools. DO NOT trade from the emotional states and control your greed. Trading and equity are SOLELY YOUR responsibility.

This is NOT a gamble nor a "get rich quick" scheme.

If you approach it as a business, apply business strategies. plan and be patient.

Mistral 101 is a manual trading signal that relies on combination of multiple indicators, and trend directional movements. I do NOT guarantee profit. Trading and using these signals is your responsibility.

I wish you well.