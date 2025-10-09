- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.a
|516
|EURNZD.a
|284
|XAUAUD.a
|230
|XAGEUR.a
|113
|XAUEUR.a
|74
|NZDCAD.a
|25
|XAGAUD.a
|21
|AUDNZD.a
|17
|XAGUSD.a
|15
|USDJPY.a
|10
|GBPJPY.a
|8
|EURUSD.a
|8
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.a
|4.2K
|EURNZD.a
|-931
|XAUAUD.a
|2.4K
|XAGEUR.a
|-142
|XAUEUR.a
|1.1K
|NZDCAD.a
|-130
|XAGAUD.a
|295
|AUDNZD.a
|-30
|XAGUSD.a
|224
|USDJPY.a
|63
|GBPJPY.a
|18
|EURUSD.a
|-198
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.a
|21K
|EURNZD.a
|-13K
|XAUAUD.a
|49K
|XAGEUR.a
|-10K
|XAUEUR.a
|12K
|NZDCAD.a
|-3.2K
|XAGAUD.a
|4.2K
|AUDNZD.a
|-1.6K
|XAGUSD.a
|2.3K
|USDJPY.a
|1.5K
|GBPJPY.a
|961
|EURUSD.a
|-1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
DISCLAIMER |
Forex trading carries a HIGH RISK! Trade only with what you can lose. Do NOT borrow money to trade, do not use money that you need for living. Guard your equity, use the equity protect tools. DO NOT trade from the emotional states and control your greed. Trading and equity are SOLELY YOUR responsibility.
This is NOT a gamble nor a "get rich quick" scheme.
If you approach it as a business, apply business strategies. plan and be patient.
Mistral 101 is a manual trading signal that relies on combination of multiple indicators, and trend directional movements. I do NOT guarantee profit. Trading and using these signals is your responsibility.
I wish you well.