Nevena Jelovac-pavelic

Mistral 101

Nevena Jelovac-pavelic
0 avis
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 141%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 321
Bénéfice trades:
1 134 (85.84%)
Perte trades:
187 (14.16%)
Meilleure transaction:
329.34 AUD
Pire transaction:
-675.30 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
16 352.30 AUD (217 793 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 303.63 AUD (156 297 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
133 (3 407.35 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 407.35 AUD (133)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
306
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.34
Longs trades:
1 087 (82.29%)
Courts trades:
234 (17.71%)
Facteur de profit:
2.24
Rendement attendu:
6.85 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.42 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-39.06 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-342.65 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 284.02 AUD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
142.12%
Prévision annuelle:
1 724.38%
Algo trading:
73%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 923.28 AUD
Maximal:
2 086.63 AUD (65.86%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.29% (2 086.63 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 516
EURNZD.a 284
XAUAUD.a 230
XAGEUR.a 113
XAUEUR.a 74
NZDCAD.a 25
XAGAUD.a 21
AUDNZD.a 17
XAGUSD.a 15
USDJPY.a 10
GBPJPY.a 8
EURUSD.a 8
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.a 4.2K
EURNZD.a -931
XAUAUD.a 2.4K
XAGEUR.a -142
XAUEUR.a 1.1K
NZDCAD.a -130
XAGAUD.a 295
AUDNZD.a -30
XAGUSD.a 224
USDJPY.a 63
GBPJPY.a 18
EURUSD.a -198
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.a 21K
EURNZD.a -13K
XAUAUD.a 49K
XAGEUR.a -10K
XAUEUR.a 12K
NZDCAD.a -3.2K
XAGAUD.a 4.2K
AUDNZD.a -1.6K
XAGUSD.a 2.3K
USDJPY.a 1.5K
GBPJPY.a 961
EURUSD.a -1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +329.34 AUD
Pire transaction: -675 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 133
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 407.35 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -342.65 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

DISCLAIMER | 

Forex trading carries a HIGH RISK! Trade only with what you can lose. Do NOT borrow money to trade, do not use money that you need for living. Guard your equity, use the equity protect tools. DO NOT trade from the emotional states and control your greed. Trading and equity are SOLELY YOUR responsibility. 

This is NOT a gamble nor a "get rich quick" scheme. 

If you approach it as a business, apply business strategies. plan and be patient.

Mistral 101 is a manual trading signal that relies on combination of multiple indicators, and trend directional movements. I do NOT guarantee profit. Trading and using these signals is your responsibility. 

I wish you well. 

Aucun avis
