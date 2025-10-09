SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / METODE VIP FORTUNA FXCLUB
M Jody Pratama

METODE VIP FORTUNA FXCLUB

M Jody Pratama
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 15%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
112
Bénéfice trades:
112 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
147.40 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 536.30 USD (11 874 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
112 (1 536.30 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 536.30 USD (112)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.52
Activité de trading:
33.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
47.90%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
112
Temps de détention moyen:
16 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
112 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
13.72 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.18% (1 022.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLDi 112
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLDi 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLDi 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +147.40 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 112
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 536.30 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EGlobalTrade-Classic" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

FORTUNA FX CLUB

Untuk yang ingin bergabung dengan cara mendapatkan signal dan technical profit yang lebih banyak, SILAHKAN bergabung dengan FORTUNA FX CLUB VVIP untuk menghasilkan profit yang lebih tepat di tiap harinya.

BENEFIT yang di dapat di antaranya:
                       
                       
FASILITAS VVIP

SIGNAL TRADING
MAPPING SETIAP HARI
STRATEGI TRADING (TIME TRADING DAN MEMBACA NEWS)
TRADE BARENG
MONEY MANAGEMENT
KONSULTASI LIFETIME
DAN ILMU PENGALAMAN TRADING
FREE INDIKATOR FORTUNA DENGAN ACCURACY 90% PROFIT

Cara Gabung VIP GRATIS DI BAWAH INI

 Wajib daftar Akun Baru Di Broker Market4you dengan link di bawah ini :

 FORTUNAFXCLUB.COM 

Lalu deposit Minimal 100$

CARA DAFTAR DI MARKET4YOU dari Daftar,Verifikasi,Deposit,Login MT5 caranya ada di link bawah ini

https://t.me/CaraDaftarMarket4you
Aucun avis
2025.10.09 11:26
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.09 08:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 08:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.09 08:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.09 08:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 07:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 07:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 07:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
