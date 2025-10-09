- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|264
|XAGUSD
|40
|CHINA50
|21
|XTIUSD
|6
|BTCUSD
|6
|US500
|2
|ETHUSD
|2
|XPDUSD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|16K
|XAGUSD
|1.4K
|CHINA50
|99
|XTIUSD
|-68
|BTCUSD
|-591
|US500
|138
|ETHUSD
|-437
|XPDUSD
|-23
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|83K
|XAGUSD
|6.6K
|CHINA50
|-32K
|XTIUSD
|-9
|BTCUSD
|-230K
|US500
|7.1K
|ETHUSD
|-23K
|XPDUSD
|-2.3K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 678
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.56 × 9
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 452
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.29 × 179
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.42 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.57 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|1.62 × 26
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
I previously worked at Starbeta, a leading Australian proprietary trading firm, as a senior professional trader for over five years. I also worked professionally on the Australian Pepperstone platform for over five years. I also worked as a trader for a Chinese private equity firm for two years, trading over 50 million RMB. I have 12 years of full-time professional trading experience. I currently work for a private institution in China and also trade full-time on the MT5 platform. I specialize in trading cryptocurrencies, futures, gold, silver, crude oil, and stock indices. I have my own trading strategies and systems, specializing in short-term and medium- to long-term swing trading, with strong risk management and stable and aggressive profits. I welcome collaborations. Contact me on WeChat: zk07070303
USD
USD
USD