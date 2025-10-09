SignauxSections
Shushi Jiang

Rainbow 3377

Shushi Jiang
0 avis
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -45%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
342
Bénéfice trades:
186 (54.38%)
Perte trades:
156 (45.61%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 755.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-910.75 USD
Bénéfice brut:
30 758.25 USD (225 722 pips)
Perte brute:
-14 717.77 USD (416 542 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (3 667.91 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 181.05 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
20.53%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
174
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.18
Longs trades:
225 (65.79%)
Courts trades:
117 (34.21%)
Facteur de profit:
2.09
Rendement attendu:
46.90 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
165.37 USD
Perte moyenne:
-94.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-2 137.40 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 137.40 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
337.58%
Prévision annuelle:
4 096.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
168.76 USD
Maximal:
2 594.95 USD (45.66%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
95.14% (191.22 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 264
XAGUSD 40
CHINA50 21
XTIUSD 6
BTCUSD 6
US500 2
ETHUSD 2
XPDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 16K
XAGUSD 1.4K
CHINA50 99
XTIUSD -68
BTCUSD -591
US500 138
ETHUSD -437
XPDUSD -23
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 83K
XAGUSD 6.6K
CHINA50 -32K
XTIUSD -9
BTCUSD -230K
US500 7.1K
ETHUSD -23K
XPDUSD -2.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 755.50 USD
Pire transaction: -911 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 667.91 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 137.40 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 678
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.56 × 9
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.29 × 179
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.42 × 62
Exness-MT5Real7
1.57 × 109
Exness-MT5Real17
1.62 × 26
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
90 plus...
I previously worked at Starbeta, a leading Australian proprietary trading firm, as a senior professional trader for over five years. I also worked professionally on the Australian Pepperstone platform for over five years. I also worked as a trader for a Chinese private equity firm for two years, trading over 50 million RMB. I have 12 years of full-time professional trading experience. I currently work for a private institution in China and also trade full-time on the MT5 platform. I specialize in trading cryptocurrencies, futures, gold, silver, crude oil, and stock indices. I have my own trading strategies and systems, specializing in short-term and medium- to long-term swing trading, with strong risk management and stable and aggressive profits. I welcome collaborations. Contact me on WeChat: zk07070303


Aucun avis
2025.10.09 04:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 10 days. This comprises 8.85% of days out of the 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 04:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 04:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 04:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Copier

