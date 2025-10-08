- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US_TECH100
|89
|GERMANY_40
|69
|GOLD
|62
|US_30
|35
|US_500
|29
|USDJPY
|20
|GBPUSD
|12
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|5
|TAIWAN_INDX
|3
|BRENT_OIL
|3
|US_2000
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US_TECH100
|1.5K
|GERMANY_40
|-37
|GOLD
|134
|US_30
|6
|US_500
|-22
|USDJPY
|-54
|GBPUSD
|21
|AUDUSD
|-3
|EURUSD
|10
|BTCUSD
|-11
|TAIWAN_INDX
|-5
|BRENT_OIL
|-12
|US_2000
|1
|EURJPY
|-4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US_TECH100
|186K
|GERMANY_40
|-1.1K
|GOLD
|1.2K
|US_30
|1.2K
|US_500
|-2.3K
|USDJPY
|-571
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|-299
|EURUSD
|972
|BTCUSD
|-18K
|TAIWAN_INDX
|-525
|BRENT_OIL
|-33
|US_2000
|5
|EURJPY
|-199
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Ava-Real 1-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 40
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 90
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.09 × 64
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.40 × 1593
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.00 × 1
Oslo Quant Fusion is a diversified, rules-based signal that blends six uncorrelated strategies—including Tor EA (trend-following), Asian Breakout, and TrailGuard (trade/risk management)—to target smoother equity growth across market regimes. It focuses on liquid FX majors (optionally metals/indices), trades only on selected weekdays/hours, and keeps risk tight via per-trade caps, daily drawdown guards, and dynamic exits.
What it trades
-
Primary markets: FX majors (e.g., GBPUSD, USDJPY).
-
Indexes and Metals (broker-dependent): XAUUSD (Gold), US500, USTEC, DE40 and other high-liquidity symbols.
-
Execution style: ECN/STP recommended; low spread, fast fills, stable swaps.
How it trades (the 6-strategy blend)
-
Tor Trend (swing/momentum):
Follows directional moves with moving-average/structure filters. Enters on confirmed momentum; TrailGuard manages exits.
-
Asian Breakout (session logic):
Detects range compression during Asia hours and trades measured breakouts with volatility and spread checks.
-
TrailGuard (overlay, not a signal by itself):
Manages initial SL/TP, progressive trailing, break-even logic, and bar-by-bar exit rules (protects open profit, cuts losers).
-
Mean-Reversion Micro (intraday):
Buys/sells short-term dislocations into well-defined support/resistance, under strict spread/latency limits.
-
Volatility Pulse (adaptive filter):
Uses ATR/bandwidth to enable/disable systems dynamically; favors trend when vol expands, fades when vol compresses.
-
Session/Day Filter (portfolio governor):
Trades only on selected weekdays and within a configurable time window; auto-flat outside the window and around daily close.
The systems are independent (different entries), but share common risk governance via TrailGuard and portfolio limits.
Risk management & portfolio controls
-
Per-trade risk cap: typically 0.25–1.00% of equity per position (configurable on the EA side).
-
Daily risk guard: optional daily drawdown stop; auto-flat at end of day or on session change.
-
Concurrency limits: bounded number of open positions per symbol and overall.
-
Quality gates: spread ceiling, slippage cap, and session/day filters to skip unfavorable market conditions.
-
Dynamic exits: multi-stage trailing (percent/points), break-even jumps, and time-based exits if momentum stalls.
Timeframes & timing
-
Core timeframes: M5–H1 (strategy-specific).
-
Trading hours: Asia breakout during Asian session; trend & mean-reversion throughout London/NY when filters are met.
-
Weekday control: by default Mon–Fri ON, Sat/Sun OFF (you can mirror this in your copier/EA settings).
Signal behavior you should expect
-
Mixed trade types: shorter intraday holds (breakouts/reversions) and multi-bar swings (trend).
-
Uneven trade frequency: more activity during regime shifts or high volatility; quieter in chop.
-
Capital efficiency focus: small losses, let winners run when volatility supports it.
Copying & follower guidance
-
Account type: ECN/STP, 5-digit quotes, market execution.
-
VPS: strongly recommended, <50 ms to your broker.
-
Leverage: ≥1:100 preferred to keep margin usage comfortable.
-
Spreads: aim for tight spreads (e.g., ≤2.0–2.5 pips on EURUSD during liquid hours).
-
Risk multiplier: start 1.0×; adjust gradually based on your risk tolerance and account size.
-
Symbol set: follow the signal’s symbol universe only; avoid adding discretionary trades on the same account.
Transparency & metrics shown on chart (if using the companion EA)
-
Instrument & TF, server time; spread (points/pips) with OK/FAIL status; Auto-Flat indicator.
-
Position snapshot (side/lots/entry/SL/TP), live R, distance to SL/TP.
-
Risk per trade (% of equity and $).
-
PnL Today, Last 7 days, Last 30 days, YTD; win/loss streak.
Disclaimers (important)
-
This is not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Slippage, spreads, swaps, execution quality, and broker policies materially affect outcomes.
-
Use sizing that fits your risk tolerance; consider demo first and scale prudently
