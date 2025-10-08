Oslo Quant Fusion is a diversified, rules-based signal that blends six uncorrelated strategies—including Tor EA (trend-following), Asian Breakout, and TrailGuard (trade/risk management)—to target smoother equity growth across market regimes. It focuses on liquid FX majors (optionally metals/indices), trades only on selected weekdays/hours, and keeps risk tight via per-trade caps, daily drawdown guards, and dynamic exits.

What it trades

Primary markets: FX majors (e.g., GBPUSD, USDJPY).

Indexes and Metals (broker-dependent): XAUUSD (Gold), US500, USTEC, DE40 and other high-liquidity symbols.

Execution style: ECN/STP recommended; low spread, fast fills, stable swaps.

How it trades (the 6-strategy blend)

Tor Trend (swing/momentum):

Follows directional moves with moving-average/structure filters. Enters on confirmed momentum; TrailGuard manages exits. Asian Breakout (session logic):

Detects range compression during Asia hours and trades measured breakouts with volatility and spread checks. TrailGuard (overlay, not a signal by itself):

Manages initial SL/TP, progressive trailing, break-even logic, and bar-by-bar exit rules (protects open profit, cuts losers). Mean-Reversion Micro (intraday):

Buys/sells short-term dislocations into well-defined support/resistance, under strict spread/latency limits. Volatility Pulse (adaptive filter):

Uses ATR/bandwidth to enable/disable systems dynamically; favors trend when vol expands, fades when vol compresses. Session/Day Filter (portfolio governor):

Trades only on selected weekdays and within a configurable time window; auto-flat outside the window and around daily close.

The systems are independent (different entries), but share common risk governance via TrailGuard and portfolio limits.

Risk management & portfolio controls

Per-trade risk cap: typically 0.25–1.00% of equity per position (configurable on the EA side).

Daily risk guard: optional daily drawdown stop ; auto-flat at end of day or on session change.

Concurrency limits: bounded number of open positions per symbol and overall.

Quality gates: spread ceiling, slippage cap, and session/day filters to skip unfavorable market conditions.

Dynamic exits: multi-stage trailing (percent/points), break-even jumps, and time-based exits if momentum stalls.

Timeframes & timing

Core timeframes: M5–H1 (strategy-specific).

Trading hours: Asia breakout during Asian session; trend & mean-reversion throughout London/NY when filters are met.

Weekday control: by default Mon–Fri ON, Sat/Sun OFF (you can mirror this in your copier/EA settings).

Signal behavior you should expect

Mixed trade types: shorter intraday holds (breakouts/reversions) and multi-bar swings (trend).

Uneven trade frequency: more activity during regime shifts or high volatility; quieter in chop.

Capital efficiency focus: small losses, let winners run when volatility supports it.

Copying & follower guidance

Account type: ECN/STP, 5-digit quotes, market execution.

VPS: strongly recommended, <50 ms to your broker.

Leverage: ≥1:100 preferred to keep margin usage comfortable.

Spreads: aim for tight spreads (e.g., ≤2.0–2.5 pips on EURUSD during liquid hours).

Risk multiplier: start 1.0× ; adjust gradually based on your risk tolerance and account size.

Symbol set: follow the signal’s symbol universe only; avoid adding discretionary trades on the same account.

Transparency & metrics shown on chart (if using the companion EA)

Instrument & TF, server time; spread (points/pips) with OK/FAIL status; Auto-Flat indicator.

Position snapshot (side/lots/entry/SL/TP), live R , distance to SL/TP.

Risk per trade (% of equity and $).

PnL Today, Last 7 days, Last 30 days, YTD; win/loss streak.

Disclaimers (important)