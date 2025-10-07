- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
1 (100.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.34 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
-0.34 USD (389 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
56.76%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.00
Rendement attendu:
-0.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.34 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.34 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.34 USD
Maximal:
0.34 USD (0.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|389
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.34 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Dukascopy-live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|5.27 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|6.87 × 30
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|13.67 × 21
|
RoboForex-Prime
|24.35 × 17
My Journey into the World of Forex
My journey into the world of Forex began with a deep interest in financial markets and a desire to enhance my financial management skills. I started by learning the fundamentals of trading through books, courses, and webinars. Gradually, I moved on to practicing on a demo account to understand how strategies work and how to react to market changes.
Over time, I developed my own trading approach based on market analysis, discipline, and risk management. My main motivation has been the pursuit of financial independence and a strong interest in the dynamics of global economies.
Trading Style
I trade with minimal risk and a focus on safety—adhering to a conservative approach aimed at capital preservation and reducing the likelihood of losses.
Core Principles:
• High-Quality Analysis: Utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to accurately determine entry and exit points.
• Long-Term Strategy: Prioritizing steady, sustainable growth over short-term gains.
• Emotional Stability: Eliminating impulsive decisions and strictly following a pre-defined plan.
• Portfolio Diversification: Spreading capital across various currency pairs and instruments to minimize risk.
System Overview
My Forex trading strategy is built on risk minimization and capital preservation. The key principles include:
1. Diversification: Never allocating all capital to a single trade or asset.
2. Emotional Discipline: Strictly adhering to the strategy’s rules and avoiding impulsive decisions.
3. Steady Growth: Focusing on consistent, moderate capital growth while avoiding significant losses.
Motto:
“Follow the trend while managing risks.”
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
700
USD
USD
1
0%
1
0%
100%
0.00
-0.34
USD
USD
0%
1:100