- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
306
Bénéfice trades:
162 (52.94%)
Perte trades:
144 (47.06%)
Meilleure transaction:
125.49 USD
Pire transaction:
-150.01 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 592.32 USD (34 495 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 701.81 USD (41 094 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (145.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
145.70 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.30
Longs trades:
169 (55.23%)
Courts trades:
137 (44.77%)
Facteur de profit:
0.94
Rendement attendu:
-0.36 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.82 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-30.90 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-150.01 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
50%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
354.84 USD
Maximal:
370.34 USD (212.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|HK.p
|243
|XAUUSDv
|53
|EURUSDv
|2
|AUDJPYv
|2
|CLS10v
|2
|USDCHFv
|1
|GBPJPYv
|1
|NZDUSDv
|1
|AUDUSDv
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|HK.p
|-87
|XAUUSDv
|-41
|EURUSDv
|4
|AUDJPYv
|1
|CLS10v
|20
|USDCHFv
|1
|GBPJPYv
|-4
|NZDUSDv
|-4
|AUDUSDv
|0
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|HK.p
|-2.4K
|XAUUSDv
|-3.7K
|EURUSDv
|394
|AUDJPYv
|104
|CLS10v
|204
|USDCHFv
|48
|GBPJPYv
|-510
|NZDUSDv
|-369
|AUDUSDv
|24
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +125.49 USD
Pire transaction: -150 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +145.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -30.90 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Monex-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Megatron’s architecture is built on a mathematical and probabilistic foundation rather than mere indicators. Every decision inside the system is governed by quantifiable logic and statistical reasoning.
Key Components:
Risk–Reward Ratio: Designed with a 1:1 probability model, following the concept of a “fair coin flip,” allowing balanced expectation and controlled risk symmetry.
Risk per Trade: Calculated using mathematical probability derived from Monte Carlo theory, ensuring resilience against worst-case scenarios.
Entry Timing: Aligned precisely with the behavioral and volatility characteristics of the Hang Seng Index, exploiting its natural market rhythm.
Technical Framework: Uses a refined Moving Average structure as the backbone of its trend recognition and trade validation mechanism.
Megatron is not just an automated trader — it’s a quantified decision engine, built to operate with discipline, probability, and logic.
This account represents an early development phase of Megatron — a testing ground that refined its logic and stability through multiple iterations.
The current version of Megatron (4.2) is now fully optimized and operates under a strict, rule-based system refined from years of trial and error.
Key Features:
Optimized for Hang Seng Index (HK50)
Single-entry daily precision system
Based on proprietary Moving Average logic and price structure
Focused on risk management and consistent growth
Engineered for compounding performance over time
Vision:
To achieve world-class consistency that rivals legendary quantitative funds.
