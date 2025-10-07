SignauxSections
Johannes Breugem

Chill Zone

Johannes Breugem
0 avis
Fiabilité
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 23%
HFMarketsSA-Live Server 8
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 600
Bénéfice trades:
818 (51.12%)
Perte trades:
782 (48.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
59 711.23 ZAR
Pire transaction:
-38 184.38 ZAR
Bénéfice brut:
3 070 798.09 ZAR (968 781 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 816 857.18 ZAR (1 245 437 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (10 439.54 ZAR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
107 514.95 ZAR (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.36%
Dernier trade:
40 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
155
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.57
Longs trades:
790 (49.38%)
Courts trades:
810 (50.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.09
Rendement attendu:
158.71 ZAR
Bénéfice moyen:
3 754.03 ZAR
Perte moyenne:
-3 602.12 ZAR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-176 205.60 ZAR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-176 205.60 ZAR (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
-18.10%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
77%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
55 373.26 ZAR
Maximal:
446 093.59 ZAR (36.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.50% (446 093.59 ZAR)
Par fonds propres:
19.54% (268 473.80 ZAR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USA100 229
USA30 128
GBPUSD 75
EURGBP 60
USDCHF 57
UK100 55
AUDUSD 54
GER40 53
USDCAD 50
GBPCAD 50
EURUSD 50
NZDUSD 43
EURAUD 43
GBPAUD 42
GBPNZD 42
AUDCAD 42
AUDJPY 41
EURCAD 40
EURJPY 39
NZDJPY 38
AUDNZD 37
NZDCAD 34
CADJPY 34
GBPCHF 34
GBPJPY 33
NZDCHF 32
EURNZD 31
AUDCHF 31
CADCHF 30
EURCHF 26
XAUUSD 21
US30.F 10
USDJPY 9
USA500.S 4
USOIL.S 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USA100 -31K
USA30 -3.6K
GBPUSD -2.6K
EURGBP 2.4K
USDCHF 2.9K
UK100 -12K
AUDUSD 6.1K
GER40 -4.2K
USDCAD 7.9K
GBPCAD 332
EURUSD 13K
NZDUSD 3.2K
EURAUD 5K
GBPAUD 1.6K
GBPNZD 2.7K
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDJPY -4.3K
EURCAD -1.3K
EURJPY 6.2K
NZDJPY 2K
AUDNZD -2.8K
NZDCAD 3K
CADJPY 8.9K
GBPCHF 2.6K
GBPJPY 3.3K
NZDCHF 811
EURNZD 7K
AUDCHF 1.9K
CADCHF 4.4K
EURCHF 3.8K
XAUUSD -3.6K
US30.F -4.3K
USDJPY 2.9K
USA500.S 72
USOIL.S 166
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USA100 -62K
USA30 31K
GBPUSD -42K
EURGBP -3.2K
USDCHF -17K
UK100 -42K
AUDUSD -6.8K
GER40 41K
USDCAD -2.9K
GBPCAD -33K
EURUSD -5.6K
NZDUSD -1.7K
EURAUD 2.3K
GBPAUD -7.9K
GBPNZD -24K
AUDCAD -2.5K
AUDJPY -30K
EURCAD -22K
EURJPY 2.4K
NZDJPY -6.6K
AUDNZD -19K
NZDCAD -2.5K
CADJPY 8.4K
GBPCHF -6.5K
GBPJPY -2.8K
NZDCHF -4.8K
EURNZD -15K
AUDCHF 961
CADCHF 398
EURCHF 1K
XAUUSD -8.3K
US30.F -4.1K
USDJPY 2.5K
USA500.S 7.2K
USOIL.S 182
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59 711.23 ZAR
Pire transaction: -38 184 ZAR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10 439.54 ZAR
Perte consécutive maximale: -176 205.60 ZAR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsSA-Live Server 8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trading style
The algorithm runs continuously on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), enabling 100% automation without the need for manual intervention. It operates on the 1-hour (H1) chart, analyzing market conditions and executing trades on carefully selected Forex pairs that meet specific criteria. The algorithm is bidirectional, meaning it may take both long (buy) and short (sell) positions based on market signals, allowing it to capitalize on opportunities in any direction.

Risk is tightly controlled to ensure sustainable trading. Each trade risks only 0.2% of the account balance at the time the trade is opened, promoting consistent and disciplined capital preservation. Unlike traditional strategies that rely on fixed take-profit (TP) or stop-loss (SL) levels, our algorithm dynamically calculates profit and loss based on the Average Daily Range (ADR) movement of the traded pair. This adaptive approach aligns with market volatility, enhancing trade management.

If the market moves adversely by 1.5 times the ADR against an open position, 30% of the trade is automatically closed to mitigate further risk. This partial closure mechanism helps protect the account while allowing the remaining position to potentially recover or continue in the intended direction.

Aucun avis
2025.10.07 10:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 10:36
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.15% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Chill Zone
30 USD par mois
23%
0
0
USD
1.4M
ZAR
19
77%
1 600
51%
100%
1.09
158.71
ZAR
26%
1:500
