Trades:
1 600
Bénéfice trades:
818 (51.12%)
Perte trades:
782 (48.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
59 711.23 ZAR
Pire transaction:
-38 184.38 ZAR
Bénéfice brut:
3 070 798.09 ZAR (968 781 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 816 857.18 ZAR (1 245 437 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (10 439.54 ZAR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
107 514.95 ZAR (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.36%
Dernier trade:
40 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
155
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.57
Longs trades:
790 (49.38%)
Courts trades:
810 (50.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.09
Rendement attendu:
158.71 ZAR
Bénéfice moyen:
3 754.03 ZAR
Perte moyenne:
-3 602.12 ZAR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-176 205.60 ZAR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-176 205.60 ZAR (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
-18.10%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
77%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
55 373.26 ZAR
Maximal:
446 093.59 ZAR (36.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.50% (446 093.59 ZAR)
Par fonds propres:
19.54% (268 473.80 ZAR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USA100
|229
|USA30
|128
|GBPUSD
|75
|EURGBP
|60
|USDCHF
|57
|UK100
|55
|AUDUSD
|54
|GER40
|53
|USDCAD
|50
|GBPCAD
|50
|EURUSD
|50
|NZDUSD
|43
|EURAUD
|43
|GBPAUD
|42
|GBPNZD
|42
|AUDCAD
|42
|AUDJPY
|41
|EURCAD
|40
|EURJPY
|39
|NZDJPY
|38
|AUDNZD
|37
|NZDCAD
|34
|CADJPY
|34
|GBPCHF
|34
|GBPJPY
|33
|NZDCHF
|32
|EURNZD
|31
|AUDCHF
|31
|CADCHF
|30
|EURCHF
|26
|XAUUSD
|21
|US30.F
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|USA500.S
|4
|USOIL.S
|3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USA100
|-31K
|USA30
|-3.6K
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|EURGBP
|2.4K
|USDCHF
|2.9K
|UK100
|-12K
|AUDUSD
|6.1K
|GER40
|-4.2K
|USDCAD
|7.9K
|GBPCAD
|332
|EURUSD
|13K
|NZDUSD
|3.2K
|EURAUD
|5K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|GBPNZD
|2.7K
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|AUDJPY
|-4.3K
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|6.2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|AUDNZD
|-2.8K
|NZDCAD
|3K
|CADJPY
|8.9K
|GBPCHF
|2.6K
|GBPJPY
|3.3K
|NZDCHF
|811
|EURNZD
|7K
|AUDCHF
|1.9K
|CADCHF
|4.4K
|EURCHF
|3.8K
|XAUUSD
|-3.6K
|US30.F
|-4.3K
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|USA500.S
|72
|USOIL.S
|166
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USA100
|-62K
|USA30
|31K
|GBPUSD
|-42K
|EURGBP
|-3.2K
|USDCHF
|-17K
|UK100
|-42K
|AUDUSD
|-6.8K
|GER40
|41K
|USDCAD
|-2.9K
|GBPCAD
|-33K
|EURUSD
|-5.6K
|NZDUSD
|-1.7K
|EURAUD
|2.3K
|GBPAUD
|-7.9K
|GBPNZD
|-24K
|AUDCAD
|-2.5K
|AUDJPY
|-30K
|EURCAD
|-22K
|EURJPY
|2.4K
|NZDJPY
|-6.6K
|AUDNZD
|-19K
|NZDCAD
|-2.5K
|CADJPY
|8.4K
|GBPCHF
|-6.5K
|GBPJPY
|-2.8K
|NZDCHF
|-4.8K
|EURNZD
|-15K
|AUDCHF
|961
|CADCHF
|398
|EURCHF
|1K
|XAUUSD
|-8.3K
|US30.F
|-4.1K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|USA500.S
|7.2K
|USOIL.S
|182
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59 711.23 ZAR
Pire transaction: -38 184 ZAR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10 439.54 ZAR
Perte consécutive maximale: -176 205.60 ZAR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HFMarketsSA-Live Server 8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Trading style
The algorithm runs continuously on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), enabling 100% automation without the need for manual intervention. It operates on the 1-hour (H1) chart, analyzing market conditions and executing trades on carefully selected Forex pairs that meet specific criteria. The algorithm is bidirectional, meaning it may take both long (buy) and short (sell) positions based on market signals, allowing it to capitalize on opportunities in any direction.
Risk is tightly controlled to ensure sustainable trading. Each trade risks only 0.2% of the account balance at the time the trade is opened, promoting consistent and disciplined capital preservation. Unlike traditional strategies that rely on fixed take-profit (TP) or stop-loss (SL) levels, our algorithm dynamically calculates profit and loss based on the Average Daily Range (ADR) movement of the traded pair. This adaptive approach aligns with market volatility, enhancing trade management.
If the market moves adversely by 1.5 times the ADR against an open position, 30% of the trade is automatically closed to mitigate further risk. This partial closure mechanism helps protect the account while allowing the remaining position to potentially recover or continue in the intended direction.
