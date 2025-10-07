SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / WestFX Pro
Samorn Mey

WestFX Pro

Samorn Mey
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 13%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
31
Bénéfice trades:
27 (87.09%)
Perte trades:
4 (12.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
33.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-35.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
173.81 USD (42 275 pips)
Perte brute:
-44.89 USD (19 996 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (68.31 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
68.31 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.92%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.59
Longs trades:
16 (51.61%)
Courts trades:
15 (48.39%)
Facteur de profit:
3.87
Rendement attendu:
4.16 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.44 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.22 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-35.94 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-35.94 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.23%
Algo trading:
9%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.94 USD (3.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.49% (35.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.55% (6.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 3
USDCHF 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 111
EURUSD 8
USDJPY 5
USDCHF 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
EURUSD 800
USDJPY 375
USDCHF 398
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33.04 USD
Pire transaction: -36 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +68.31 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -35.94 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 17
ForexChief-Demo
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 30
IMMFX-Real
0.00 × 3
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 19
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 6
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
EarnBroker-Server
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 2
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 50
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 5
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
525 plus...
👤 Trader Background:
Semi Algo strategy, manual entry with strong risk management.

⚙️ Trade Style:
Lot size: 0.01 up to 0.11 (Traingle High Risk) Many position will be open and partial closed.
Lost: If the trade goes wrong you will be lost 10% of your balance.

💼 Recommended Setup:
Minimum Balance: $1,000+
Account Type: Standard or ECN
Trusted Broker with low spreads & fast execution

⚠️ Note:
Loss-cutting is part of the system.
Consistency and patience are key to long-term success.
Account started: 26 Sep, 2025
Aucun avis
2025.10.07 11:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.07 08:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 08:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
