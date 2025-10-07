- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
31
Bénéfice trades:
27 (87.09%)
Perte trades:
4 (12.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
33.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-35.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
173.81 USD (42 275 pips)
Perte brute:
-44.89 USD (19 996 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (68.31 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
68.31 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.92%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.59
Longs trades:
16 (51.61%)
Courts trades:
15 (48.39%)
Facteur de profit:
3.87
Rendement attendu:
4.16 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.44 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.22 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-35.94 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-35.94 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.23%
Algo trading:
9%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.94 USD (3.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.49% (35.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.55% (6.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|111
|EURUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|EURUSD
|800
|USDJPY
|375
|USDCHF
|398
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33.04 USD
Pire transaction: -36 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +68.31 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -35.94 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 17
|
ForexChief-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 30
|
IMMFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 19
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
EarnBroker-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 50
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 5
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
525 plus...
👤 Trader Background:
Semi Algo strategy, manual entry with strong risk management.
⚙️ Trade Style:
Lot size: 0.01 up to 0.11 (Traingle High Risk) Many position will be open and partial closed.
Lost: If the trade goes wrong you will be lost 10% of your balance.
💼 Recommended Setup:
Minimum Balance: $1,000+
Account Type: Standard or ECN
Trusted Broker with low spreads & fast execution
⚠️ Note:
Loss-cutting is part of the system.
Consistency and patience are key to long-term success.
Account started: 26 Sep, 2025
Aucun avis
