👤 Trader Background:

Semi Algo strategy, manual entry with strong risk management.

⚙️ Trade Style:

Lot size: 0.01 up to 0.11 (Traingle High Risk) Many position will be open and partial closed.

Lost: If the trade goes wrong you will be lost 10% of your balance.

💼 Recommended Setup:

Minimum Balance: $1,000+

Account Type: Standard or ECN

Trusted Broker with low spreads & fast execution

⚠️ Note:

Loss-cutting is part of the system.

Consistency and patience are key to long-term success.

Account started: 26 Sep, 2025