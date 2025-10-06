SignauxSections
Kamohelo Thabo Seleke

Vol Slayer Core

Kamohelo Thabo Seleke
0 avis
Fiabilité
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
DerivSVG-Server-03
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
47
Bénéfice trades:
7 (14.89%)
Perte trades:
40 (85.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.07 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7.93 USD (2 697 pips)
Perte brute:
-20.28 USD (93 288 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (4.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4.16 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.97%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
12 (25.53%)
Courts trades:
35 (74.47%)
Facteur de profit:
0.39
Rendement attendu:
-0.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
24 (-11.28 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11.28 USD (24)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
12.34 USD
Maximal:
12.34 USD (617.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
36.32% (0.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Volatility 150 (1s) Index 16
Volatility 75 (1s) Index 12
Volatility 100 (1s) Index 8
Volatility 50 Index 4
Volatility 10 (1s) Index 4
Volatility 75 Index 2
Volatility 250 (1s) Index 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Volatility 150 (1s) Index 1
Volatility 75 (1s) Index -6
Volatility 100 (1s) Index -4
Volatility 50 Index -2
Volatility 10 (1s) Index -1
Volatility 75 Index -1
Volatility 250 (1s) Index 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Volatility 150 (1s) Index -247
Volatility 75 (1s) Index -11K
Volatility 100 (1s) Index -2K
Volatility 50 Index -4.6K
Volatility 10 (1s) Index -284
Volatility 75 Index -72K
Volatility 250 (1s) Index -25
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.46 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 24
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11.28 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DerivSVG-Server-03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Trading all synthetic volatilities 
Aucun avis
2025.10.06 14:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 14:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.06 13:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.06 13:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 13:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
