Sandi Ikfirli Hidayat

ToReachYoufrom2025

Sandi Ikfirli Hidayat -
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Hi, I’m SM.
This account is dedicated to the person I love the most whose name begins with M. She is a woman of great wealth and grace, while I come from a much simpler background. This account will stand as a witness to my journey toward financial success a journey to reach her level, not out of envy, but out of love.

I plan to start a YouTube channel soon, where I’ll discuss economics, trading, and various topics related to finance and personal growth. Once it’s live, I’ll share the link here.

My 5-year goal is to achieve full financial stability. With the power of compounding, I aim to stand on equal ground with her not just financially, but in strength and independence. I want to become wealthy enough to support her health, as she has recently undergone a heart transplant. I would give my world for her. She will soon become a veterinarian and I want to make sure she can pursue that dream without worry.

Now, about my trading background I’ve been trading in this industry for 6 years since this account was created. My strategy combines fundamental and technical analysis, using indicators that I’ve personally refined and tested for over two years. My core tools include RSI, MACD, and Bollinger Bands, which I’ve modified to eliminate lag and align with the fundamental structure of each asset. I strictly follow money management principles to preserve capital and ensure consistency.

I may share more details about my strategy and indicator modification in my upcoming YouTube channel. I also plan to pursue a CSA certification to further strengthen my professional foundation.

For now, this is the description of my signal account. Any future updates will be reflected here.
Thank you.


Aucun avis
2025.10.06 05:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 05:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 05:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.06 05:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 05:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
