🚀 Stable GOLD Scalping Signal 🚀

💥 -15% per stop loss. (You can always lower the risk by using MT5's signal copying ratio settings: explained below) 💥

📈 1-2% return per winning trade 📈

🎯 Winning rate > 97% 🎯





✅ Stable Growth Every Month – Consistent, predictable profits without the rollercoaster.

✅ Compounded Growth Over Time – Watch your account multiply steadily, trade after trade.

✅ Single Trade Simplicity & FIFO Compliance – Only one trade open at a time, fully compliant with FIFO rules for seamless, worry-free execution.

✅ Sleep Well Every Night – Peace of mind with low drawdowns and rock-solid risk control.

❌ No Martingale – Zero doubling down on losses.

❌ No Averaging – No chasing bad trades with more positions.

❌ No Gigantic Stop Losses or Overholding – Cut losses quick, without hope-fueled hangs – smart exits only.





This signal uses consistent lot size based on a 15% loss if stop loss hit, it does not add to losing trade in averaging/martingale style, trades are either TP or SL or SL by trailing stop. Since it uses very fast trailing to protect profit, the average profit is smaller but winning rate is >95%.

🛡️ How to lower risk: 🛡️

If you want to lower the risk, please use the MT5 terminal's built in feature "Use no more than X% of deposit", this is under MT5 > Tools > Options > Signals Tab. For example, choose "Use no more than 50% of deposit" you can lower the risk from 15% per Stop Loss to 7.5% per Stop Loss. Choose according to your risk appetite.