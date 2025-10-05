SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Stable
Siu Cheung Colin Tsui

Gold Stable

Siu Cheung Colin Tsui
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 9%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
8 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.69 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
23.72 USD (1 032 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.57 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (23.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
23.72 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
4.43
Activité de trading:
1.37%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.54%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
15 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
257.22
Longs trades:
7 (87.50%)
Courts trades:
1 (12.50%)
Facteur de profit:
41.61
Rendement attendu:
2.97 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
0.09 USD (0.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.02% (0.06 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.22% (21.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
18 plus...
🚀 Stable GOLD Scalping Signal 🚀

💥 -15% per stop loss. (You can always lower the risk by using MT5's signal copying ratio settings: explained below) 💥

📈 1-2% return per winning trade 📈

🎯 Winning rate > 97% 🎯


✅ Stable Growth Every Month – Consistent, predictable profits without the rollercoaster.

✅ Compounded Growth Over Time – Watch your account multiply steadily, trade after trade.

✅ Single Trade Simplicity & FIFO Compliance – Only one trade open at a time, fully compliant with FIFO rules for seamless, worry-free execution.

✅ Sleep Well Every Night – Peace of mind with low drawdowns and rock-solid risk control.

No Martingale – Zero doubling down on losses.

No Averaging – No chasing bad trades with more positions.

No Gigantic Stop Losses or Overholding – Cut losses quick, without hope-fueled hangs – smart exits only.


This signal uses consistent lot size based on a 15% loss if stop loss hit, it does not add to losing trade in averaging/martingale style, trades are either TP or SL or SL by trailing stop. Since it uses very fast trailing to protect profit, the average profit is smaller but winning rate is >95%.

🛡️ How to lower risk: 🛡️

If you want to lower the risk, please use the MT5 terminal's built in feature "Use no more than X% of deposit", this is under MT5 > Tools > Options > Signals Tab. For example, choose "Use no more than 50% of deposit" you can lower the risk from 15% per Stop Loss to 7.5% per Stop Loss. Choose according to your risk appetite.

Aucun avis
2025.10.10 10:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 13:26
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 23:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.05 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 10:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 10:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 10:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Stable
30 USD par mois
9%
0
0
USD
217
USD
1
100%
8
100%
1%
41.61
2.97
USD
10%
1:500
