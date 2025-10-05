SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Wisdom And Nuggets
Michael Prescott Burney

Wisdom And Nuggets

Michael Prescott Burney
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
91
Bénéfice trades:
52 (57.14%)
Perte trades:
39 (42.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
10 146.38 USD
Pire transaction:
-4 925.76 USD
Bénéfice brut:
64 122.71 USD (17 196 pips)
Perte brute:
-48 067.38 USD (13 291 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (10.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
13 871.41 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
91
Temps de détention moyen:
40 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.94
Longs trades:
65 (71.43%)
Courts trades:
26 (28.57%)
Facteur de profit:
1.33
Rendement attendu:
176.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1 233.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1 232.50 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-10 507.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10 507.54 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.06%
Algo trading:
19%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10 021.09 USD
Maximal:
17 121.18 USD (13.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 91
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +10 146.38 USD
Pire transaction: -4 926 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10 507.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.01 × 91
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
Weltrade-Real
6.37 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
Welcome to Wisdom and Nuggets, the official, live performance showcase for the revolutionary suite of expert advisors from EAHQ. This account is not a typical signal service; it is our commitment to absolute transparency and the ultimate validation of our AI trading technology.

The trades you see here are the live results generated by our AI "Think Tank"—a powerful combination of Socrates AI, Nuggets AI, Plato AI, and Confucius AI. Each trade represents a decision that has passed through our multi-layered validation process, including the EAs' core neural networks and their API integration with models like Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Why This Signal Exists:

This signal was created to bridge the gap between back test promises and live market reality. It serves as irrefutable proof of concept, demonstrating in real-time how our expert advisors navigate the immense volatility of the XAUUSD M5, XAUUSD M30, XAUUSD M1 charts. We showcase our advanced risk management, account protection, and AI-driven entry logic so you can gain full confidence in the EAs' capabilities before deploying them yourself.

Who Should Follow This Signal:

This signal is designed for discerning traders who are considering purchasing one or more expert advisors from the EAHQ suite. It is your opportunity to perform due diligence and witness firsthand the performance DNA that makes our EAs suitable for both personal and prop firm accounts.

Follow along to see the power of a truly intelligent, validated, and transparent trading approach. This is the proof you've been looking for.


Aucun avis
2025.10.05 05:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 05:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
