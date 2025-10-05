SignauxSections
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Fullerton

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 avis
30 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
FullertonMarketsInc-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
198
Bénéfice trades:
127 (64.14%)
Perte trades:
71 (35.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
246.51 USD
Pire transaction:
-222.31 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 929.58 USD (197 313 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 964.49 USD (143 637 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (1 500.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 500.57 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.08
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
26 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.75
Longs trades:
119 (60.10%)
Courts trades:
79 (39.90%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
9.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
46.69 USD
Perte moyenne:
-55.84 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-122.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-376.27 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
58.44%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
471.48 USD
Maximal:
715.52 USD (207.98%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD- 198
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD- 2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD- 54K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +246.51 USD
Pire transaction: -222 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 500.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -122.75 USD

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the FullertonMarketsInc-MT5 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Fullerton Markets Inc. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Aucun avis
2025.10.05 02:04
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 02:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 26 days
