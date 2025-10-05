SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP EQ Master
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP EQ Master

0 avis
0 avis
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
131
Bénéfice trades:
86 (65.64%)
Perte trades:
45 (34.35%)
Meilleure transaction:
885.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-691.22 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12 315.10 USD (142 716 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 708.80 USD (91 053 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (1 759.62 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 589.19 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
139 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.28
Longs trades:
72 (54.96%)
Courts trades:
59 (45.04%)
Facteur de profit:
1.60
Rendement attendu:
35.16 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
143.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-171.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-122.97 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 018.79 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
53.12 USD
Maximal:
2 018.79 USD (54.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 52K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +885.04 USD
Pire transaction: -691 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 759.62 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -122.97 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "EightcapGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the EightcapGlobal-Live server (hedge type, currency USD) with Eightcap Global Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


2025.10.05 02:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 02:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 02:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 01:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 01:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 01:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
